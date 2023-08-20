Michael Jordan’s ‘God-Like’ Performance Left Larry Bird in a Haste to Win More Rings Before the Dawn of the ’90s Bulls’: “Even More Urgency”

In the hallowed halls of basketball history, few moments shine as brightly as the clash between Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics and Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls in the 1986 NBA playoffs. Jordan’s jaw-dropping 63-point performance left the basketball world in awe, with Larry Bird himself dubbing him “God disguised as Michael Jordan.” This moment marked the beginning of a new rivalry and ushered in a new superstar who’ll transform the NBA forever.

Advertisement

The backdrop against which this showdown unfolded is crucial to understanding its significance. Jordan had been carving a path of his own in the league since his draft in 1984. However, his dazzling display wasn’t just a glimpse of his scoring prowess, but a signal of the seismic shift that awaited the world of basketball.

Larry Bird heard the alarm bells ringing after Michael Jordan dropped 63 on the Celtics

The rivalry between the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics and the Showtime Lakers made the 80s’ NBA a treat for the fans. Magic and Bird were by far the biggest superstars in the league, who were also the best players in their respective conferences. However, Michael Jordan’s rapid rise in the NBA would soon send the message to the two veteran stars that there is a new powerhouse in the league.

Advertisement

When Michael Jordan stepped on the court against Larry Bird’s Celtics in the 1986 NBA playoffs, it was a defining moment for the NBA. “That was God disguised as Michael Jordan,” Bird’s simple yet profound statement captured the essence of a performance that would be etched in basketball lore.

Bird’s comment wasn’t just about the awe-inspiring 63 points Jordan put up; it was about recognizing the arrival of a new era in basketball. Here was a player who could shift the balance of power and reshape the way the game was played, and inspire countless future stars. Therefore, the three-time NBA Champion felt the need to collect as many NBA chips as possible before Jordan gets a good team to go with his talent.

Here’s a quote from Larry Bird and Magic Johnson’s 2009 book When the Game Was Ours that perfectly encapsulates the situation:

“That was God disguised as Michael Jordan.” Knowing he had witnessed the next marquee star, Bird felt even more urgency to seize another title while the Celtics were young and healthy. Jordan didn’t yet have the complementary pieces he needed to contend for a championship, but it was clear to Bird that it was only a matter of time before he would. “Early on, people were saying Michael didn’t have a team mentality,” Bird said. “That was because he didn’t have a team.”

In retrospect, Bird’s words have proven prophetic. Michael Jordan would go on to redefine basketball, becoming a cultural icon and global superstar. MJ would go on to win six NBA Championships in the 90s. However, Bird would fail to win any more chips after the Celtics’ 1986 title victory.



Advertisement

Danny Ainge’s testimony of Jordan’s legendary competitive drive

Adding further weight to Bird’s assertion, contemporary Celtics star Danny Ainge once outlined Jordan’s greatness. A chance golf game with Jordan gave Ainge a firsthand experience of the “godly” prowess Bird had mentioned. Ainge gave a nod to the Bulls’ legend’s insane competitive drive after a surprising round of golf.

“I did beat him, and I did talk a little trash,” Ainge recalled. “I just remember it was a good time. He did say when I got dropped off, ‘Tell your boy DJ I’ve got something for him tomorrow.’ Michael was so competitive. He really, really wanted to win.”

Ainge, who had a front-row seat to the historic performance, reiterated the sentiment that Bird’s statement wasn’t mere hyperbole—it was a genuine reflection of the awe that Jordan inspired. Ainge’s comments shed light on the camaraderie and mutual admiration that often exist beyond the fierce rivalries on the court.