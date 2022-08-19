6’10” Kevin Durant shares his excitement for upcoming LeBron James and Dwayne Wade documentary

Kevin Durant likes to relax by binging on a good documentary. LeBron James and D-Wade’s upcoming ‘Redeem Team’ documentary is on his list!

The 2022 NBA off-season has been an interesting one, to say the least. Of course, being highlighted by the huge news of Kevin Durant‘s trade request.

The 6’10” forwarded handed in a request to be traded, effectively confirming his intent to leave Brooklyn. His displeasure with the Nets organization comes from their poor performances over the last two seasons, and the functioning of its management.

As things stand, there are a number of teams looking to add KD to their rosters. Primary among them are the Celtics, Heat, Suns, and the Raptors!

Which trade destination do you prefer for KD? pic.twitter.com/fdh9WXqnvg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 26, 2022

All the drama surrounding the Slim Reaper is sure to be taking its toll on him. However, he has found something to look forward to winding down with, in LeBron James and Dwayne Wade’s upcoming Olympics documentary.

Kevin Durant is looking forward to LeBron James and Dwayne Wade’s documentary on the 2008 Olympics Redeem Team

In 2008, the USA fielded one of the best teams in Men’s Olympic basketball history. The team was so dominant, that it swept any and all competition en route to Olympic gold.

The squad consisted of the likes of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Kobe Bryant, and Chris Paul, among others. It was rightly known as the Redeem Team, following poor showings by the USA at the 2004 Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

Recently, it was announced that two of its members, LeBron and D-Wade will executive produce a documentary on its exploits. Many are excited to watch it, including Kevin Durant!

Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in https://t.co/oU4CduOXfb — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 19, 2022

It certainly is going to be an entertaining series, to say the least, and it’s hard not to agree with KD. The basketball world cannot wait to get locked in.

