‘31 points vs Michael Jordan, but I got ejected on national TV’: Jalen Rose’s upper hand on Bulls legend was short lived

Michael Jordan is usually a tough target to match up with, but Jalen Rose once thought he might have the upper hand.

The Bulls legend made a habit of tearing down his opponents. He’d dominate them on the court, and he’d get in their heads so that they’d be thinking about him off the court.

There was no winning with Jordan. He won three championships with the Bulls before retiring, for the first time. Then after a two year gap, he came back and won three more.

This time around, people were convinced his retirement was permanent. However, that was not the case. In 2001, he came back to play with the Wizards.

He wasn’t the same Jordan, but he was still a 20 points per game scorer. He was also the same intimidating figure he used to be.

Jalen Rose tried trash talking Michael Jordan but got ejected

Jalen Rose used to be a big Detroit Pistons fan having grown up in the Michigan area. So, when he got the chance to go against Jordan, he made sure to make the most of his moment.

“I’m a Detroit native, a Piston fan, a ‘Bad Boys’ fan,” he explained. “So, while I’ve always respected the greatness of Michael Jordan, I actually rooted against the Bulls because I was rooting for the Pistons.”

The Wizards went up against the Pacers in 2002, and Rose seemed to be having himself a game. He had 27 points in the third quarter and was going strong against Jordan.

However, he got too into the act and started saying making very disrespectful comments which got him ejected. Rose revealed the story on his Twitter.

So, Rose had his moment, but ultimately he let Jordan too far into his head. He was so intent on beating him that he went too far with it and shot himself in the foot. This battle marks another chapter in the Bulls legend’s remarkable career of trash talking and mind games.

