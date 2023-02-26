Orlando Magic’s Value Could Jump by $1.85 Billion Thanks to a potential LeBron James and Bronny James Reunion 

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bronny James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine having the power to increase the worth of an NBA franchise by 2x, simply by joining them! How many players could say that? Only LeBron James could perhaps, and he might just do exactly that. What is the plan and who does it involve?

Well, for starters, one thing is becoming increasingly clear. LeBron James will not finish his NBA career in Los Angeles. And the likely landing spots for the King are changing every day.

All of the NBA is eagerly waiting for one decision, where Bronny James will land on the draft order because as decreed by the King, he will end up playing wherever his son gets drafted.

One name that is gaining a lot of attention is the Orlando Magic. A potential landing spot and one that has the talent and depth required for Bronny to succeed.

LeBron James and Bronny James could add a colossal $1.85 billion in wealth to Orlando Magic

Of course, when you get the services of LeBron James, you also happen to get a lot of attention in terms of marketing. From ticket sales to TV viewership, every metric goes up when LeBron is around.

With Bronny in tow, you can expect Orlando to double their worth. The team is valued at $1.85 billion and experts have theorized that they could help double it. LeBron, to turn a franchise into a $3.7 billion.

“The franchise value of the team that lands them will skyrocket, their games will become must-see events that command huge ticket prices and prime-time viewing slots, and they could quickly turn into a playoff powerhouse.”, Adam Zakoria of Forbes made the statement.

Where will Bronny go to college?

Before an NBA move, the real question is what college Bronny will go to? There are already several options and draft experts are continuing to raise Bronny’s stock.

In a recent mock draft, they placed Bronny as the 10th pick in the 2024 draft. Orlando is the best-placed team to get that pick when the draft rolls around.

