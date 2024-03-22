“Stephen Curry’s Influence”: Paul Pierce Suggests Caitlin Clark’s Basketball Fame is Owed to Warriors Superstar

On Undisputed, Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, and Paul Pierce discussed the advent of Caitlin Clark in the light of the three-point revolution triggered by Stephen Curry. Bayless lauded the limitless range of Clark who can make treys from the “NBA logo” ala Chef Curry. He pointed to a survey that found out that the Iowa superstar is “four times more recognizable” than this year’s NCAA men’s basketball biggest stars.

Bayless stated, “I saw a survey on Caitlin Clark. She is four times more recognizable in this country than any single player in men’s tournament right now. That’s how big she became.”

In reaction to this, Pierce posited that it is the Stephen Curry effect that opened the floodgates for the Iowa sharpshooter.

“That’s Steph’s[Stephen Curry’s] influence,” opined The Truth

The veteran Undisputed host agreed with this position and also added that Clark also has a “likable” personality Steph which aids her popularity. In terms of game style, the similarities are palpable. Apart from affecting individual playing styles, Stephen Curry’s three-point revolution has also dictated team-based offensive schemes.

Earlier in the segment, Bayless had highlighted how the Boston Celtics can end up taking as many as 50 threes in a game while being efficient. For him, the volume and efficiency of the three-pointers are a result of Curry’s game style. Considering how this playing style has resonated all over the map, the rise of Caitlin Clark can be linked to the sharpshooting maestro.

Individually, she has been on a mission to prove herself as one of the best to touch the basketball. While unseating Pete Maravich as the all-time scoring record, the Iowa guard also shot down Curry’s NCAA triples record.

Caitlin Clark has built an unparalleled NCAA legacy

As fans were anticipating that Caitlin Clark would eclipse Pete Maravich in the all-time scoring list, there was another record that she was overtaking in the process. During the 2007-08 Davidson’s superstar Stephen Curry set a NCAA I Division record by nailing 162 triples. On March 8, Clark hit her 163rd triple of the 2023-24 NCAA season in the Hawkeyes’ 95-62 win over Penn State to break the record by Steph. By the end of the season, the future WNBA guard had nailed 173 triples.

Considering her significant milestones, Stephen Curry wasn’t just mesmerized by the shooting stats. As a keen observer of the game, he recognized her all-around prowess. For him, just focusing on her shooting can take away the limelight from other aspects of her non-exhaustive skillset. In an interview with CBS Mornings, the All-Time NBA Three-Points Leader lauded the WNBA-bound guard for her mastery of the game. A Marca article covered his comments.

“I’ve been watching from afar and understanding just how much of a power she is out there on the court. The cool part is the way that she plays and her range and the level of difficulty on her shots is obviously a very close comparison to the way that I play, but I think it almost robs her of, like, the rest of her game because she has an overall floor game, she’s racking up close to triple-doubles every night,” Steph pointed out

Thus, whether Curry has influenced her or not, the Warriors guard knows that she is a transcendental athlete. The three-point revolution has aided her quest, but she has also built a versatile player profile. As a result, the transition to pro game can be smoother than expected.