Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Describes Troubles Getting Magic Johnson On-Board for Trophy Room Air Jordan 7s: “Had to Jump Through Hurdles”

Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus Jordan had to get Magic Johnson’s approval to include Air Jodan 7 in his Orlando-based sneaker boutique Trophy Room. Trophy Room aims to capture the historical narratives around MJ while giving a fresh touch to the OG Air Jordan shoes. Similarly, Marcus Jordan asserts that Air Jordan 7 has a “lot of storyline baked into them.”

To capture the storyline related to the shoes, the former UFC Knights guard went to Magic Johnson. He wanted him to be a part of the narrative too and wanted his approval. However, it was not that easy, even for the son of MJ.

Appearing on Complex‘s Full Size Run show, Marcus stated, “I had to jump through hurdles to get Magic to approve of us using his likeness.” He didn’t approach his father Michael Jordan to get to the 5x champion. It was because he was sure that His Airness would shoot down the idea.

He thought MJ would say, “You don’t need Magic, do it without him.” Therefore, he went through different means to get to the legendary point guard. When the 32-year-old got in touch with Johnson, he had a memorable exchange as he pitched the concept.

“He loved it. I actually cried after that conversation just because it was a monumental moment for me,” added Marcus Jordan.

Since MJ wore Air Jordan 7 during the 1992 Olympics as a part of the Dream Team, the original color scheme is based on the USA flag colors. Apart from that, it was in these shoes that MJ signaled the change of guard after a practice session against the 4x assists leader during the Olympics run. He famously declared, “There’s a new sheriff in town.”

The introduction to Air Jordan 7s is another feather in the cap of Trophy Room. The former NCAA guard has tirelessly worked on the concept. He doesn’t leave any stone unturned to celebrate his father’s storied legacy.

Trophy Room is more than a sneaker shop

The Trophy Room is in essence the celebration of Jordan’s career, predominantly focusing on recreating his retro signature shoes. Jordan, Nike, and Upper-End Deck have been frequent collaborators for these sneakers. Initially, the store opened in 2016 in Disney Springs, a retail area in Disney World, Orlando, Florida. However, it closed after three years and sales continued in only online mode.

Then the former NCAA athlete resurrected the retail store in 2022. It is once again situated in Florida, but this time it is operating around Lake Eola and the Orlando Public Library. The venture of course has His Airness’ blessings all over it.

His brand Jordan has been an active collaborator in the designs. After all, it’s a parent’s dream to have their child recreate the legacy through his creativity. Apart from Air Jordan VII, the store has worked on preserving many other retro models.

It has given the OG Air Jordan 1 a new touch too through Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Trophy Room – Chicago” sneakers. The 32-year-old even collaborated with DJ Khaled to release Trophy Room X Air Jordan XVI Retro. He aims to bring back the bulk of Jordan’s signature shoes with the storylines of that era attached to his much-heralded pops.