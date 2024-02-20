Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Hints at a Reconciliation with Larsa Pippen with a Sneaky Flight Picture: “Sleeping Beauty”

Following a short period of concern, Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, cleared the air over his love life. The 33-year-old recently hinted at reconciliation with his girlfriend Larsa Pippen by uploading a sneaky flight picture. The seeming reunion of the NBA couple captivated the public attention as a cryptic message became the centre of attention.

Just a day ago, Jordan posted an image with his love interest from his Instagram story. In that instance, the couple was sitting side by side on an aircraft while Pippen was seemingly taking a nap. The former college basketball player appreciated the moment with the caption, “Sleeping beauty Larsa Pippen”.

Soon after that, the bond of the couple made the headlines as they partied together during an evening. As per THE Source, they reportedly “appeared affectionate, whispering to each other” at LIV Miami. It added further volume to their reunion following a transitory rough patch.

This latest turn of events has ignited discussions all around as the couple has yet again become the talk of the town. From re-following each other on social media to publicly displaying their admiration for each other, the ongoing transition has transformed the narrative. Their recent hiatus from each other has seemingly become a thing of the past as the pair stayed invested in each other.

The calm after the storm

The current scenario sparked interest as the couple allegedly decided on a separation slightly more than a week ago. Larsa unfollowed her boyfriend before deleting his pictures from her account. Marcus Jordan followed in the footsteps promptly as the founder of The Trophy Room copied her actions.

Following that, Larsa indirectly berated the Chicago-born while sharing a list of desired qualities in her partner. The 49-year-old shared a story, highlighting, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through such tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised”.

Her attempts persisted as ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star provided further clues of a breakup through her endeavours. In another Instagram story, she raised the question, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” adding momentum to the chaos.

Therefore, the recent actions have turned the tide of their relationship entirely in a different direction. The unexpected reversal of their status has raised a few eyebrows as the expressive personalities chose to put their past behind them. At this stage, it would be interesting to watch how the couple progresses to the next step after dropping hints surrounding their marriage last year.