Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Shows Off $48,000 Rolex

Did you know that just like his father Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan also is a watch enthusiast? The former UCF basketball player took to Instagram to share a post on his story, highlighting his eye-catching Rolex. The watch is known as the ‘Sky-Dweller’ and costs $48,000.

It is covered in 18 kt yellow gold, with the signature Rolex fluted bezel. The ‘Sky-Dweller’ is fitted on an Oyster bracelet, which ensures seamless continuity between the case and the bracelet.

Additionally, this watch also features a power reserve of nearly 72 hours, while the clasp carries a folding Oysterclasp with a 5 mm comfort extension link.

Marcus Jordan with his yellow gold Rollie pic.twitter.com/79sZu9Km6e — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 23, 2024

Although this is a beautiful watch, it is far from the most expensive that Rolex has to offer. There are a few that are in the range of seven figures such as the Rolex Daytona ref 6265 ‘Unicorn’, which sold at an auction for $5.9 million.

Marcus shares his father’s interest

The joy and love for basketball that Michael possessed wasn’t able to transfer to his son Marcus, but his love for watches did. Michael has always been an avid watch enthusiast. The collection that the six-time champion has is a legendary one, fitting for the one considered by many to be the greatest player ever.

Within the Bulls star’s watch collection is the Rolex GMT-Master II 116758-SANR. The watch contains a total of 76 round diamonds and 36 custom-shaped diamonds. As a result, this watch costs $130,000.

Jordan is also an owner of a Rolex ‘Sky-Dweller’ just like his son, Marcus. During Kobe and Gianai Bryant’s memorial service, he was seen wearing a model of this watch on his wrist.

A gem within his collection is the Rolex Daytona in Platinum. This watch was made from platinum metal and contains a 72-hour power reserve.

Additionally, the watch impressively can supper up to 330 feet of waterproofness. Due to the high demand of the Rolex Daytona, this watch costs nearly $90,000.

Michael Jordan was one of the most flashy players to ever play the game. Off the court, he continues to share, along with his son, his flare through his watch collection.