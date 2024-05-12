Michael Jordan’s Son Proudly Shares Grandma and Dad’s $10 Million Charity Project

Over the years, Michael Jordan has shown that he strives to make a difference in the lives of the people in the community where he grew up. Even though he was born in Brooklyn, New York, Jordan spent his childhood in North Carolina. Recently, the NBA legend opened a clinic in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina for people in need.

Days after the inauguration, Jordan’s son Marcus shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

The clinic aims to serve the uninsured and underinsured residents in the region. Jordan arrived at the event with his mother and also gave an emotional speech describing why it was so important for him. We rarely see MJ crying, but this moment was so special for him that he couldn’t hold back his tears while addressing the people present at the event. He said, “It’s good to be home, first and foremost. … That’s what this clinic is about. When the families are not able to support, we’re there to support.”

MJ assured the people that every service at the clinic would be free for the ones who needed it the most. He also recalled the times in his life when he needed these services. According to MJ, this is his way of giving back to the society that helped him become the superstar he is. He said, “We’re gonna do whatever we can to support you because that’s what happened to me. That’s where I got it from.”

Struggling to hold back his tears, MJ said, “This is where I came from. And no matter how you see Michael Jordan, this is where I started. This is where I’m always gonna be a part of.” Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic received a $10 million donation from the Bulls legend.

To celebrate his father’s major contribution, Marcus shared the post by 2Cool2Blog on his Instagram story. Kevin Durant also showed his support for the cause by giving a shout-out to MJ and his mother.

Kevin Durant shows love to the Jordans

Jordan has inspired several generations of basketball players with what he was able to do on the court. Off the court, he’s an even bigger legend considering the kind of social work he constantly engages himself in. Opening the third clinic that serves the local communities is a testament to his commitment. When the news of the clinic reached KD, he gave the mother-son duo a major shout-out on X.

KD wrote, “2 goats who impacted the world. Much Love to the Jordans and everything they do!” saluting their contributions to the community. This cause has always been close to MJ’s heart and by expanding it to his hometown, he wishes to help the people of NC. The clinic includes 12 patient rooms, and services of community health workers and top medical professionals.