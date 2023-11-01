What does Marcus Jordan do for a living? Exploring Michael Jordan’s son’s profession

Despite the most recognizable aspect of Marcus Jordan’s life being that he is the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, he has forged his own career path over the last decade or so. Currently 32, Marcus played for UCF, back in college, but chose to try his luck at business instead. Currently with a net worth of around $1,500,000, (MARCA) his overall value falls comprehensively short of the one his father has amassed, owing to multiple initiatives.

Marcus, himself, has tried his hands at a range of initiatives as well. Apart from being the CEO and Founder of the Trophy Room online store that takes inspiration from his father’s in-residence trophy room, Marcus has also started a podcast alongside his partner Larsa Pippen.

Marcus Jordan’s $1.5 million net worth is down to multiple businesses

Trophy Room has multiple partnerships with big-name brands such as the Jordan Brand, Nike Inc., and Upper Deck Authenticated. Initially starting as a high-end sneaker store in Orlando, back in 2016, the brand has since moved on to multiple niches.

Currently, Trophy Room sells footwear, apparel, & memorabilia and appears to be the major source of income for its CEO/founder. The brand effectively aims to bring to life the kind of inspiration and values that the Jordan trophy room at the family residence served for both MJ and his son.

The store offers a wide variety of legacy items and other Michael Jordan-inspired memorabilia which, like the original store, is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Alongside Marcus’ recent Spotify podcast with his partner Larsa Pippen, the brand appears to be the biggest source of income for MJ’s youngest son and has helped him to an impressive $1,500,000 net worth.

Marcus Jordan’s Separation Anxiety podcast has garnered traction

Alongside his partner, and Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen, Marcus also started a podcast on Spotify. Called ‘Separation Anxiety’, the pair use the platform to talk about a range of topics including the past and present of their relationship and other athletes.

Separation Anxiety only recently enabled ads which means that the podcast also contributes to Marcus’ income as it stands. However, unlike Marcus’ $1.5 million, Larsa boasts a net worth of $10 million.

While statistics about the kind of following it has received are unavailable, the podcast has served as a major source of gossip and information for fans who want to know more about the pair’s lives.



Since its start in June, Marcus has been seen talking about a range of issues, including his childhood, and the kind of support that his family has lent to his relationship with Larsa. As far as the weekly episodes are concerned, the two appear to have gone strength to strength and continue to garner followers on Spotify.