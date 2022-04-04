“Praying for Sacramento, this senseless violence has to end!”: Harrison Barnes sends out condolences to the victims of mass shooting and their families

There was another shocker to the world on Sunday as Sacramento suffered a mass shooting that killed 6 people, Harrison Barnes pays his respect to sufferers.

There was a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday. Six people were killed, and 12 others were injured, making a section of the city normally brimming with nightlife into a horrific crime scene.

The shootings took place around the 1000 block of K Street, near a strip of nightclubs near Golden 1 Center and the state Capitol. The death toll and the number of people left with injuries make it the worst mass shooting in Sacramento’s history.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said the shooting, which followed a fight, left three men and three women dead. Officers have recovered a stolen handgun at the scene, she said, and “we have confirmed there were multiple shooters.”

“We know that a large fight took place just before the shootings,” said Lester, who was sworn in as chief two weeks ago. She called the level of violence “unprecedented in my 27 years with the Sacramento Police Department.”

Harrison Barnes sends his prayers out to the victims of the Sacramento mass shooting

Harrison Barnes, forward for the Sacramento Kings condemned the act and paid his respect to the casualties.

Praying for Sacramento. This senseless violence has to end. My condolences to the victims and their families 🙏🏾 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 3, 2022

A spokesperson from his ball club said the Kings will play its scheduled game on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, after keeping a moment of silence for the incident. The crime scene covered a two-by-four-block area around 10th and K streets, three blocks east of the Kings’ arena.

“Our community grieves as we mourn those lost today senselessly killed by gun violence,” the Kings said. “Our prayers are with those who have been wounded, and heart goes out to all the families in anguish affected by this devastating act.”

