“Michael Jordan’s Stomach Virus Game”: When His Airness Posterized Hoya Destroya Dropping 47-Points At The Basketball Mecca

When an ailing Michael Jordan dropped 47-points in a win against Patrick Ewing and the Knicks at the Madison Square Garden.

Though Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing were great friends off the court, they shared one of the greatest rivalries in NBA history. His Airness always had the upper hand in these battles, coming out victorious, especially when it mattered the most.

The two Hall of Famers were at loggerhead since their days in college, with Jordan defeating Ewing in the NCAA Finals with the game-winning shot. During his time with the Bulls, MJ met Big Pat five times during the playoffs and won every series against the Knicks forward.

The only time Ewing won against the Bulls was in 1994 when MJ was on a sabbatical. Thus the Bulls superstar denied Ewing a championship at every level of his basketball career. However, the two were great friends off the court, even having the same agent.

One great battle between them took place in 1988 when MJ was suffering from a stomach virus but was yet able to put on a spectacle at the Garden, handing an L to Hoya Destroya.

Michael Jordan’s stomach virus game in 1988 at MSG

Well, we’ve all heard about MJ’s iconic flu game. However, many don’t know about the superstar’s iconic performance against the Knicks in April 1988 at the basketball mecca. At the time, MJ was suffering from a stomach ailment but would not sit out from playing at his favorite place.

MJ had 47-points, 5-rebounds, and 2-steals in his meeting with arch-rival Big Pat. The Bulls MVP was 18-for-27 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. On the other hand, Ewing scored 26-points and 8-rebounds, losing the contest 121-118.

Below are some highlights from the game, and from nowhere can we see MJ not being 100%. The Bulls superstar can be seen leaping, dunking, and scoring from all ends of the floor.

April 19 1988: Michael Jordan has stomach virus, levitates for 2 hours, drops 47pts, sits on Patrick Ewing’s face, plants flag at MSG again Link: https://t.co/XFWLGMmqIA#NBA#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3G8WVaR9GE — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) March 24, 2022

MJ never hesitated from talking smack to Big Pat as he always came out with the W in their matchups. Jordan mocked Ewing for having a positive attitude despite losing to him on several occasions.

The two basketball legends have a great bond with even their families knowing each other.