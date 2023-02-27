Michael Jordan’s Wife, Yvette Prieto’s, Ex-Boyfriend Once Believed She Was The One For Him

Michael Jordan has had a storied history with the women in his life. Juanita Vanoy was the first woman he married after having met her in 1985 in Chicago. They would have 3 children together: Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine. However, after 17 years of marriage, the two would split in December of 2006.

Juanita let it be known that most of the reason for why they had decided to end their marriage was because of her husband’s extramarital ways. She had gone as far as to hire a private eye to catch him in the act of infidelity.

It didn’t take the Bulls legend too long to fall in love once again as he’d run into Cuban model, Yvette Prieto, towards the end of the 2000s at a club in Florida. He would soon start to date her, eventually getting married in 2013. For Prieto, Jordan wasn’t her only high profile partner.

Also read: “First I Started With Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas Explains Flip-Flop on GOAT Stances From MJ to Kareem to LeBron James

Julio Iglesias Jr dated Yvette Prieto and thought she was ‘the one’

Yvette Prieto reportedly dated none other than Enrique Igleseas’s younger brother, Julio Igleseas Jr. The two appeared on the cover of HOLA! Magazine together on what looked like a beachfront photoshoot. The two dated during the early 2000s but the reason for why they broke up isn’t known to the public.

When talking about his relationship with Yvette however, Julio said, “I can count on one hand the girls I have dated seriously. Yvette is the third and the third time’s the charm. She’s a fantastic girl and I like her. Aside from her beauty, which is obvious, she is loving, simple, and a very good person.”

Fast-forward to today and the two obviously did not work out but Julio would find love again in the form of Charisse Verhaert. He would marry her in 2012 but the two would sadly file for divorce in 2020.

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto are incredibly private about their life

Very little is known about how Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto go about their day-to-day lives. The two share twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria, and seem to enjoy their time together as a family away from the limelight.

For a figure as magnanimous as Jordan, it’s incredible as to how he’s managed to keep his family life private. Most of what we know about his leisure time is when images of his vacation in different countries surface on the internet.

Also read: “I’m Not Saying No to Her!”: When Michael Jordan Was Passed a Nun’s Letter Dedicated to Him