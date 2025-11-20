Michael Porter Jr. Confesses Getting Basketball Talent From His Mother

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Most NBA player cite their paternal genetics as the cause for the basketball gifts. But for Michael Porter Jr., that isn’t the case. His father certainly played a significant role, but MPJ has his mother to thank for his basketball gifts.

Basketball runs in the veins of the Porter family. MPJ has seven siblings who all love basketball, specifically his brothers. Everyone is aware of his younger brother, Jontay’s short NBA stint. However, he has more brothers who are actively pursuing basketball.

His younger brother Jevon is a senior at MPJ’s alma mater, Missouri. The youngest brother, Izaak, recently committed to Lake Land College of the NJCAA. Of course, Michael Porter Sr. has been instrumental in all of his son’s development. After all, he is the head coach at Missouri.

However, when it comes to the gifts which each sibling has inherited, Lisa Porter is the one who deserves the shine.

“My mom’s 6’4 though,” Porter revealed on the Ball in the Family Podcast. “That’s really where it came from. She was the best out of all of us.”

For those unaware, Lisa Porter was the real deal. Before she stepped away from the game to take care of her family, Lisa didn’t show any mercy to her opponents. Formerly known as Lisa Becker, she averaged 58.7 points per game at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in Iowa.

Yes, you read that correctly, Porter nearly averaged 60 points per game. Becker was a legend in the state of Iowa. Her talents led to her receiving the recognition of the Iowa Hawkeyes. She went on to spend four seasons at Iowa, leading the team to be a juggernaut in the Big Ten.

The WNBA didn’t exist when she finished her collegiate career, but she didn’t let that extinguish her love for basketball.

“She was playing overseas. I think Team USA or something, and that’s when she got pregnant, and then from there she just became a stay-at-home mom,” Porter said.

Lisa must’ve had great aspirations for her basketball career during her prime. Although her playing days came to an end quicker than expected, her sons have certainly carried the torch. MPJ is an NBA champion and is currently 22nd in the NBA with 24.2 points per game.

The next thing on her bucket list is for her two youngest sons to fulfill their NBA dreams as well. Whether that is an achievable feat is something we will have to wait and see.