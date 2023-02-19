“Michael Jordan Struggled With Women!?”: John Salley Reveals Why the Bulls Legend Couldn’t Do Anything He Wanted in the 90s

Popularity has its demerits. As much as we want the world to know us, we might not like the life some celebrities and superstar athletes live on a daily basis. Not certainly of somebody like LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, or Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

The latter, as it comes out, even struggled a lot to get the ladies back in the day because of the same reason. Could you believe it?

Half the men on planet earth equate success to getting more women than they usually do. But it turns out, the Bulls’ legend just struggled because of his success and stardom, which skyrocketed in the 90s.

John Salley tells a story about the struggles of Michael Jordan to live a normal life

Talking on his recent appearance on the Pierre’s Panic Room podcast, former 4x NBA Champ, who played in Chicago at the peak of MJ’s success, revealed a few things about the Bulls legend’s day-to-day life which was entirely different from any other superstar he played with.

When Pierre asked if everything was easy (implying women) when you were somebody like Michael Jordan, John Salley said no and explained how it was actually more difficult.

John also talked about how he once took His Airness to a club in Philadelphia to enjoy the boys’ night out, but the owner of the club recognized Jordan and turned the lights of his club up so that people know MJ is his customer.

Watch the whole thing in the following embed.

Is it worth being MJ?

The multi-billionaire has enjoyed a decent dating life. He got married at 26, to Juanita Vanoy who was then a model, to whom he was married for 17 years and had 3 children.

He also dated or allegedly had an affair with Karla Knafel, and then a Cuban-American model, Yvette Prieto, who is wife since 2011. That does not sound like a man who struggled in getting women.

And those are only some of the concrete details we know about. There might be several more. But, what Salley expected of Mike to do if he wasn’t as famous, might probably be what Wilt Chamberlain used to do. Good that it didn’t happen.