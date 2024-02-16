Jacob Toppin Vertical Jump and Other FAQs About Knicks’ 2024 Slam Dunk Contest Participant

Oct 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard DJ Steward (26) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks rookie Jacob Toppin is yet to make his mark in the NBA. But he has a chance to make a name for himself during the 2024 All-Star weekend. The former Kentucky Wildcats star will feature in the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest.

Advertisement

Toppin is a wildcard in the contest. The other three competitors – Defending Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, and Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. – are all fairly well-known names, making the Knicks’ G-League star the odd man out. However, that could work in his favor, as he could surprise his competitors and the judges with his skill set.

In 2022, Toppin’s vertical jump was measured at 45 inches at the University of Kentucky’s pro day. The forward has the bounce to pull off impressive dunks. However, it remains to be seen whether he can dethrone McClung and beat Brown and Jaquez Jr. to take home the award.

Advertisement

What is Jacob Toppin’s wingspan?

Jacob Toppin is a massive human being. He stands 6-foot-9-inches tall and has a ridiculous wingspan of 6-foot-11-inches. Pair that with a 45-inch vertical jump, and the rookie has all the tools he needs to pull off some jaw-dropping dunks.

What is Jaylen Brown’s Vertical Jump?

Jaylen Brown is the oldest and most accomplished competitor in the 2024 Slam Dunk contest. The Celtics star isn’t known for dunking. However, his participation suggests that he believes he has the skill set to get the win. Brown’s vertical jump was last measured in the Celtics’ 2021 preseason camp and it was tallied at 40 inches. The 6-foot-7-inch forward could potentially showcase more bounce than that during the Slam Dunk contest.

What is Mac McClung’s Vertical Jump?

At 6-foot-2-inches, Mac McClung is the shortest competitor in the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest. However, he’s also the defending champion, making him the benchmark that the other three players will be judged on.

McClung’s vertical can go as high as 48 inches. The Magic player can bounce on the basketball court and is the favorite to win the event. If he wins, he’ll join Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson, and Zach Lavine on the list of players who have successfully defended their Slam Dunk contest title.

Advertisement

What is Jaime Jacquez Jr.’s Vertical Jump?

Heat rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr. has become a vital player for his team in his debut season. He’s averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in only 29.5 minutes of game time. While Jacquez’s impact on the Heat is commendable, his chances in the Slam Dunk contest are questionable. He has the lowest vertical of any competitor at only 39 inches. However, underestimating the rookie could be a massive mistake. He has already surpassed expectations on the court, and perhaps he could do the same in the Slam Dunk contest.

Is Jacob Toppin Obi Toppin’s brother?

Jacob Toppin is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin. Jacob signed with the Knicks as an undrafted free agent and has spent most of his debut season in the G-League with the Westchester Knicks.

Obi was the franchise’s top pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He spent three seasons with the franchise but failed to live up to his hype. He averaged seven points and three rebounds during his time with the Knicks and was traded to the Pacers for two second-round picks in the 2023 offseason.

With the 2024 All-Star weekend set to be held in Indiana, Obi will undoubtedly be in Jacob’s corner during the Dunk Contest and the siblings could showcase a dunk routine featuring them both.

Did Obi Toppin Win a Slam Dunk Contest?

Jacob is aiming to emulate his brother Obi in winning the Slam Dunk contest. The older brother participated in the 2021 and 2022 Slam Dunk Contests. He finished runner-up in 2021 but managed to get his hands on the trophy the following year.

Jacob will take inspiration and guidance from his brother and hopefully emulate him in winning the Slam Dunk contest. They could become the first pair of siblings to win the contest, and that should serve as motivation for the rookie.