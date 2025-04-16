“Perk Be Saying Something Different Everyday”: Kendrick Perkins Gets Trolled for His Switch Up About Draymond Green and DPOY

June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins (21) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA playoffs have finally arrived. As we speak, the Play-In tournament is underway, with the Magic securing a win over the Atlanta Hawks to earn the No. 7 seed in the East. Now that the regular season is over, media personalities, hated or beloved, are putting together their end-of-the-year awards lists. That includes the LeBron James of wild takes, Kendrick Perkins.

One dedicated NBA fan on Reddit is keeping track of the votes made by analysts from across several networks like ESPN, TNT, The Ringer, CBS Sports, and more. Perkins, who works for ESPN, had a clear pick for his Defensive Player of the Year: Luguentz Dort from the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a solid pick for Perk, except for the fact that he told the world he was voting for someone else just days earlier.

At the beginning of April, Perk declared that he would be voting for Draymond Green for DPOY honors. He tweeted out, “Tell yall right now @Money23Green is getting my Vote for DPOY.” It’s not that voting for either man would have been the “wrong choice.”

It’s just that Perk always claimed to be a man of his word. Well, fans have the receipts, and once they saw that Perk stated Dray but chose Dort, they let the 2008 NBA champion hear about it.