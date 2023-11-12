“Might Be the MVP This Year”: Celtics Legend Claims Jayson Tatum’s Performance This Season Will Likely Lead to ‘Best Player’ Award

Kevin Garnett is very high on Jayson Tatum‘s Boston Celtics and with good reason. After making brilliant acquisitions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the team has burst out to a hot start. Boston is currently second in the East with an impressive record of 7-2. Seeing this, Garnett couldn’t help but compliment his former franchise. Most importantly of all, however, he predicted that this may be the season Tatum finally wins MVP. The following is what he said during his time on ‘Ticket & The Truth‘.

Advertisement

“He is in that talks. Jayson Tatum, he might be the MVP this year. He is going to be in that conversation because he has that star ‘it’ too. You know the Luka [Doncic], you know what I’m saying? He is one of the ones that has got that ‘it’.”

While there is likely some bias interlaced with Garnett’s words, he may not be far off from the truth. Despite still being 25 years old, the Celtics star played at a near-MVP level during the last two seasons. And now, given the Celtics’ dominant start, it may become difficult to deprive him of the award for much longer.

Advertisement

Garnett also spoke about Boston’s overall team, and how they have impressed him. The following is what he said on the matter.

“I like Porzingis because he is a skilled big playing with other skilled wing guys. And you got Jrue (Holiday), and Derrick White. Their combination is just great… They are mirror images of what they do, in being able to distribute the ball, score the ball… The fact that having Porzingis and Jrue Holiday is opening it up for J Brown and Tatum.”

It is hard to deny that the Celtics could be the most formidable they have been in a long time. That said, this team will only go as far as Jayson Tatum can lead it. It may be asking for a lot, but even if he is just 25, he will likely have to pull off yet another MVP-caliber season.

Jayson Tatum so far this season

As mentioned prior, Jayson Tatum has been off to a blistering start to the season. He is currently averaging 27.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is also shooting a very efficient 51.6% from the field, 40.3% from beyond the arc, and 80.4% from the charity stripe.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1723521559627760025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Celtics are currently on a two-game win streak. However, keeping it going may prove to be a tough task as they face the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Toronto Raptors next. That said, the team seems to be primed to have a very good season.