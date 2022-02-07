Basketball

“The last time a Sixer recorded 20 straight 25-point games, he won an MVP”: Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson as the only players in Sixers history to achieve a special scoring feat

"The last time a Sixer recorded 20 straight 25-point games, he won an MVP": Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson as the only players in Sixers history to achieve a special scoring feat
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Everyone wants a piece of Max [Verstappen]"– Max Verstappen's father slams Belgium for appropriating his son amidst his success
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The last time a Sixer recorded 20 straight 25-point games, he won an MVP": Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson as the only players in Sixers history to achieve a special scoring feat
“The last time a Sixer recorded 20 straight 25-point games, he won an MVP”: Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson as the only players in Sixers history to achieve a special scoring feat

With his recent-most 40-point explosion, Joel Embiid becomes only the 2nd player in Sixers history…