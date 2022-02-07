“The last time a Sixer recorded 20 straight 25-point games, he won an MVP”: Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson as the only players in Sixers history to achieve a special scoring feat

With his recent-most 40-point explosion, Joel Embiid becomes only the 2nd player in Sixers history to record 20 consecutive 25-point games.

After a relatively silent first two months in this season, Joel Embiid has been on a tear lately. In December, the Philly big man averaged 29.2/11.2/3.9 while taking the Player of the Month honors. Somehow managed to improve his stats in the month of January, putting up a staggering 34 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, winning the POTM honors yet again. And doesn’t seem to slow down in the month of February.

After back-to-back 27-point performances, the Cameroonian erupted for a 40-point outing in a 119-108 win against the Bulls. Embiid has now joined the elite company of Allen Iverson (27) as the only player in 76ers franchise history with at least 20 consecutive 25-point games.

Joel Embiid has scored at least 25 points for his 20th consecutive game. He joins Allen Iverson (27 straight) as the only players in 76ers history with a 20-game streak of this kind. The Answer did this during his 2000-01 MVP season. pic.twitter.com/QdmyapuUWS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid joins Allen Iverson in a historic scoring feat

As soon as the feat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

After dropping 40pts & 10rbs today, @JoelEmbiid now officially leads the NBA in scoring!! — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) February 6, 2022

And he won MVP that year 💰💰💰 Embiid is about to follow suit https://t.co/mfCRoJ0298 — Nasir Pinckney (@nasdhagod) February 7, 2022

The fact that a center is doing this is wild https://t.co/HUQAVa9c6x — ed (@Bateman_91) February 6, 2022

Joel Embiid has 40 points in 28 minutes. And it doesn’t seem remotely unusual and surprising. What a special player. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 6, 2022

Right now .. February 6th , 2022. Joel Embiid is the best basketball player in the NBA — GodFather PeeWeeDaPlug (@PeeWeeDaPlug) February 6, 2022

Embiid has been averaging 29.3 points (league-best), 10.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, so far. He was also ranked #1 in the latest MVP ladder. With the Sixers slowly rising up the standings, Joel Embiid has a legit shot at taking home the Maurice Podoloff Trophy at the end of the season.