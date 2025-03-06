“I Was About 7 Years Old”: Patrick Surtain II Reflects on His First Football Memory

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II poses with the Defensive Player of the Year award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Surtain II proved instrumental in ending the Broncos’ eight-year playoff drought last season. His four interceptions and 11 passes defended gave Denver’s seventh-ranked defense a lockdown presence on the back end. His contributions saw him become 2024’s Defensive Player of the Year.

In his four-year career in the league, Surtain’s been an All-Pro selection twice and a Pro-Bowl choice thrice. But he was making waves even before he graced the big leagues. In fact, he was a five-star prospect coming out of high school. He was coveted by the likes of LSU and Alabama—both highly prestigious football programs in the country. But he’s been playing for way longer than that.

His earliest memory of playing football being from his days playing youth football. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the Denver Broncos’ premiere defender recalled his earliest yet most vivid memory of competing in football.

“I remember scoring my first touchdown playing youth football as a tight end. With my hand in the dirt, I caught the ball up the seam and scored. That was my first vivid football memory.”

Noting that he was only seven years old at the time, Surtain II seemed to enjoy some immediate success upon signing up for his first organized tackle football league. Considering that his father, who was still rostered by the Kansas City Chiefs at the time, was in attendance, perhaps failure was not an option. “I just remember scoring and my pops being there with moms on the sideline as well too.”

Now, 24, no longer a tight end, but a cornerback, Surtain is enjoying the career that most from his youth league never could. And his adult shoulders have the kind of responsibility that would intimidate any defensive player: defending Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Surtain II on defending Patrick Mahomes

Considering that the Broncos’ DB has been tasked with defending against Patrick Mahomes multiple times throughout each season, there’s no denying his deserving of the NFL honors. In a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated, Surtain II once detailed what it’s like having to defend against the league’s premiere passer.

In noting that he has managed to successfully intercept Mahomes on two separate occasions, the reigning defensive player of the year explained,

“I think you’ve got to be sound. You can’t try and force a play. I think he’s just very smart, he knows what’s going on. I think you’ve got to be very detailed in your assignments, knowing your keys before the snap and when the ball is in the air, when the opportunity happens, you’ve got to make a play.”

Citing the importance of “game changing plays,” Surtain II highlighted the kind of discipline that is required in order to beat a player of Mahomes’ caliber.

The Alabama product will now turn his attention towards the 2025 regular season, where he will hope to deliver a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl worthy season as the Broncos attempt to make an extended run through the NFL Playoffs.