“Mike Tyson Couldn’t Touch LeBron James in a Boxing Match!”: Twitter Goes to Both Extremes as 6’9″ Lakers Star is Pitted Vs 5’10 Boxing Legend

Who would win in a fight? Mike Tyson or LeBron James? The NBA community answers in droves

We’d say LeBron James is a pretty big guy. Wouldn’t you?

The 37-year-old stands at a towering 6’9”, and weighs in at around 250 pounds. Add to that his freakish athleticism, which he has managed to preserve to this day, and you have a pretty darn good basketball player.

But would these things help him in a fight?

Yes, of course, they would.

But now, coming to the real question.

How much would these gifts of his help him in a fight against boxing legend, Mike Tyson?

Also Read: “I’m Jealous LeBron James Will Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”: Shaquille O’Neal Voices His Desire to Be No.1 on the All Time Scoring List

Could LeBron James defeat Mike Tyson in a boxing match?

While LeBron James is pretty intimidating, Mike Tyson was in no way a slouch himself, during his prime.

Despite standing at a relatively much shorter 5’10”, at the peak of his powers, his weight stacked up at around 220 pounds, not that far off from the King.

Additionally, he still holds the record of being the youngest heavyweight boxer to win their first title, doing it at 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old. Furthermore, he got there by winning his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them even coming in the first round.

Eventually, the man hung his gloves up with 50 wins and 8 losses record. So, in other words, he was a bad, bad man until the very end of his career.

And despite knowing all of this information, here is what a certain NBA account tweeted out.

This would be a really good fight but honestly I’m taking Lebron… he’s just built different pic.twitter.com/ZrTSIyCoW0 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) October 5, 2022

As is expected, the comment section for this one was more chaotic than how Hell is described in most religions.

Taking LeFlop over a cold blooded killer 🤣🤣 — Ime Udoka Jr 😈 (@MMAJamerson) October 5, 2022

LeBron easily. 6’ 9”, 250lbs, 7ft wingspan. Mike is 5’ 10”, 220lbs, 6ft wingspan. He’s gonna need a step stool to reach LeBron😭 — Javonte, Book, and Jimmy B are goated (@OwnedByBook) October 5, 2022

Mike would literally turn Lebron’ body to dust. You don’t know boxing just say it — Nick Ionadi (@NickIonadi) October 5, 2022

Bronnie would be retiring the NBA by the time Lebron re-gained consciousness. — TTSD (@TomTheSpursDude) October 5, 2022

All in all, this one has proven to be far more decisive than anything anyone ever expected.

Does LeBron James even have a chance of winning this?

When you’re a strapping 6’9”, and built like a tank, the fact of the matter is, you’d probably have a chance against anyone in the world in a battle of the fists.

But, let’s be completely honest here. This is Mike Tyson.

Granted, he probably wouldn’t be able to reach LeBron James’s face without leaping up into the air. However, body shots and liver shots would still very much be within his reach.

And given his infamous punching power, there is very little to suggest the King stays alive beyond round 1 of this fight.

Also Read: “Steve Ho You Fat, is that the man’s name?”: Victor Wembanyama Loses Social Media’s Interest to Fellow French Player