Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal wants to go to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage as he reveals his religious beliefs

Shaquille O’Neal is a believer who expresses his desire to go on a pilgrimage to Hajj to pay his respects.

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA legend, is the ideal people person. He has millions of fans all over the world and has established himself both on and off the court. Furthermore, Shaq’s association with ‘Inside the NBA’ enhanced his image as a media personality.

O’Neal was one of the most exciting prospects in the 1992 NBA draft class. As a result, he was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. Shaq hit the ground running in his rookie season, winning Rookie of the Year. He recorded 23.4 points, 1.9 assists, and 13.9 rebounds per game.

Phenomenal numbers like these earned him a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, bringing two of the game’s biggest stars together. The Lakers were proud of their duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal who helped the team win titles in 1999, 2000, and 2001.

Shaq formed another strong partnership with Dwyane Wade in 2006 when he won his fourth and final ring.

Shaquille O’Neal finished his 20-year career with an average of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while playing for six different teams. O’Neal is a Muslim by birth and has revealed plans of visiting Hajj on a pilgrimage.

Shaquille O’Neal opened up about his religious beliefs while revealing his Hajj pilgrimage dream

Shaquille O’Neal has made his every opinion and point of view known. He is the type of person who wears his heart on his sleeve. Shaq likes to be himself in every situation and is never afraid to express himself on social media.

Shaq described himself as a people person when a reporter questioned him about his faith. In typical Shaq fashion, he had a quirky response to the question.

O’Neal has always answered questions truthfully throughout his career. He is always witty and has a great sense of humor. He has also been a source of entertainment on Inside the NBA on TNT every day since his retirement.

The interview began with Salaam-walekum, and the interviewer’s tone indicated that this was going to be a fun one.

“I’m Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, I’m everybody because I’m a people person,” O’Neal explained.

While fans were wondering about Shaq’s faith, the four-time NBA champion revealed it in 2010. He discussed his plans to perform Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

O’Neal is a true professional as well as a man of belief. He has always been open about his beliefs and is an example of a great athlete and role model.

