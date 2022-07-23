Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal’s insensitive mockery of a disabled fan on social media set him back by $25,000

Shaquille O’Neal is a multi-millionaire who has made a name for himself on and off the basketball court.

Shaq has taken over the limelight ever since he broke out as a teenager as LSU. The Big Diesel’s incredible combination of size and skill made him a sensation and he added various layers of intrigue to the hype around him.

“Superman” became a household name with his superb numbers on the court and his antics off it. Shaq became a crowd favorite wherever he went and gained the image of a lovable celebrity quickly.

His entry to the Inside the TNT team further burgeoned his name as an entertainer. Shaq’s tussles with fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley became part of can’t miss television and the regular NBA fan’s routine.

However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the former NBA champion. Shaquille O’Neal even faced a lawsuit in 2014 concerning a disabled young man and a social media post of his.

Why did a disabled individual sue Shaquille O’Neal?

In 2014, Shaq used his Instagram profile then labeled “@theretireddroneal” to post a mocking selfie. The selfie mimicked the photo of a Michigan native, Mr. Jahmel Binion, a victim of a rare condition called ectodermal dysplasia.

Ectodermal dysplasia is a condition wherein the affected individual is afflicted with abnormal development of skin, hair, nails, teeth, or sweat glands.

Shaq’s selfie meant no harm and was titled “Smile Today”. However, Binion took it as an insult and an invasion of his privacy with his image being shared to the huge following that Shaq held on Instagram.

Shaquille O’Neal issued a public apology through his social media profiles as soon as he was made aware of Binion’s condition. Shaq called and apologized too, to Mr. Binion. However, Shaq was hit with a lawsuit seeking damages up to $25,000 for his “mockery” of Mr. Binion.

Binion’s lawsuit alleged Shaq’s post to have caused ridicule and shame to him via the NBA star’s social media followers. This incident also resulted in Shaq receiving an open letter from the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias saying “bullying is never acceptable”.

Was the lawsuit against Shaquille O’Neal successful?

While the allegations were loud, the case submitted by Binion’s lawyers did not make much noise. The judges in Michigan dismissed the lawsuit. A lack of jurisdiction was cited as the reason for the same.

Shaq’s public apology and friendship were what Binion received in lieu of the $25,000 lawsuit. Binion also became popular in the community as a result of the incidents involving Shaq. This led to Binion spearheading an anti-bullying campaign titled “Hug, Don’t Judge”.

Big Shaq was lucky to escape evisceration by “Cancel Culture”. While Shaq did apologize, ignorance cannot always be an excuse. Celebrities need to be more responsible with their status in society.

