Minutes After ‘Emotional’ Goodbye to Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry Celebrates $30,800,000 Chris Paul’s Arrival: “North Carolina to the Bay!”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a long history with their incoming trade player Chris Paul. The former Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers player was one of the fiercest rivals of the Warriors in the Western Conference. However, despite their bygone rivalry, Steph, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green seem excited to welcome the new Warrior, who will be receiving a contract worth $30,800,000, to the Dub Nation. Stephen Curry stepped ahead and expressed his excitement with a gleeful welcome message for CP3 on Meta’s latest platform, Threads.

Curry also bid an emotional goodbye to the outgoing Warrior, Jordan Poole. He shared a video message for Poole right after the finalized trade deal between the Warriors and the Wizards. Minutes after wishing Poole goodbye, Curry expressed his excitement to start the next season alongside Chris Paul.

Stephen Curry is excited to start the new season with Chris Paul

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul had long histories since Curry was drafted in 2009. The two have featured together in several All-Star games and have remained close friends. Steph has always appreciated CP3’s game and has regarded him as a ‘great mentor.’

Curry took inspiration from Paul’s work ethic and discipline to improve his own game. Welcoming the point guard to the Warriors, Curry wrote on his Threads post, “North Carolina to the Bay, let’s get it.”

While there were times when both these players were fierce competitors, Curry gave prior acknowledgment to CP3’s game even before his arrival to the Warriors. In a 2018 article by the Bleacher Report, Curry reflected on the impact of spending time with Chris Paul.

“He demonstrated firsthand what it takes to be great in this league, and it was a nice little eye-opener for me that summer. Work out with him, compete against him and take that confidence I had into my rookie year [to] get off on a good foot.”

Chris Paul and Stephen Curry might as well prove to be one dynamic duo in the upcoming NBA season. The 2022-23 season was sub-par expectations for the Warriors, having the worst on-road record and losing to the Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals. Perhaps, with their latest addition in the quad in the form of CP3, the Warriors look to overcome the hurdles in the next season.

Draymond Green believes Chris Paul’s arrival will boost the morale of the Warriors’ youngsters

In this FA window, Draymond Green bagged a worthy $100 million contract with the team, remaining in San Francisco for another four years. As excited as Steph Curry, Draymond Green cannot wait to play the upcoming season alongside Chris Paul. Breaking his silence on the trade deal, he said:

“I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys.”

Green believes that CP would have the same impact on Kuminga as he did on Phoenix Suns’ DeAndre Ayton. The Suns even progressed to the 2021 NBA Finals against Milwaukee Bucks with Chris Paul. Perhaps, the Warriors team can hope for renewed success next season with their latest point guard addition.