“Like Klay Thompson, we have assigned James Wiseman to the G-League!”: Warriors come out with a MASSIVE update on young center and his recovery period

The Golden State Warriors officially hand young star James Wiseman to their G-League affiliate ahead of his imminent return to the NBA

It has been a long damn time since we saw James Wiseman on an NBA floor.

For those that may not have been aware, the sophomore player suffered a knee injury last season and had to go through meniscal surgery in order to finally get right. And just to be clear here, since the meniscus is a pillow-esque tissue in your knee that helps to evenly distribute the impact of every step throughout your leg, an injury to it isn’t exactly the easiest to get back from.

Because of this, despite Dubs fans waiting intently for their lottery pick, it sure has been a long recovery period. Heck, it has been so long, some fans have even gone so far as to give up on the young man.

But recently, the Warriors released some very interesting news on their young center. And let’s just say, it’s going to put quite a bit of pep, in every Golden State fans’ step.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Damn, Memphis Grizzlies no dancing or talking crazy tonight, huh?!”: Patrick Beverley taunts his former team after the Wolves grab a 119-114 win in a well-contested clash against Ja Morant and co.

Golden State Warriors officially assign James Wiseman to their G-League affiliate

The Golden State Warriors, and their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors have been making the news on multiple occasions this season, at least when it comes to the former’s injured players.

Earlier in the campaign, one Klay Thompson was assigned to the G-League for a brief period, in order to get his feet under him through practices and scrimmages. And now… well, you have this little occurrence.

Warriors assign James Wiseman to Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/IwXaj41oxe — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 25, 2022

James Wiseman has finally been handed over to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Given how Golden State has handled the injured status of so many of its players, we’d say that it’s safe to assume that Wiseman has finally entered the final stages of his recovery.

Until now, the Warriors have been scary enough, with an undersized, 6’9” Kevon Looney holding down the center spot for them. But now the team wants to add their 7-foot young center, with some serious bounce and high-upside to the concoction?

If everything goes right, the Warriors could be the greatest NBA team of all time, all over again.

Also Read: “Isiah Thomas is making a GOAT case for LeBron James because he still has PTSD from Michael Jordan”: The 2x NBA Champion makes a case for the King to be ahead of His Airness, if he crosses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar