Missing Final 3 Games vs Magic, Jarrett Allen’s Injury Status Worrisome for Cavaliers Fans

The Cleveland Cavaliers came out victorious after engaging in a hard-fought series with the Orlando Magic. The only first-round matchup that went to seven games, the Magic sure gave the Cavs a run for their money right out of the gate. Now, with the number one seed as their next opponent in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Cleveland fans get a daunting update on their starting center, Jarrett Allen.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will go on to face the number-one-seeded Boston Celtics team in the second round of the playoffs. But as per the official injury report of the league, Jarrett Allen’s availability is in question due to a contusion in his right rib.

Jarrett Allen has been a crucial part of the Cavaliers’ game plan, both on offense and defense. After putting up impressive numbers in the first four games of the first-round playoff series, Allen has been sidelined for the team’s last three matchups.

The Cleveland Cavaliers did the best they could to fill up for Allen’s absence on the floor as they were barely able to scrape by wins. The team pushed Isaac Okoro to the starting lineup for his defensive abilities in Game 5 and it ended up helping them get a 3-2 lead.

Flying high on the chance he took in the last game, Cavs head coach J. B. Bickerstaff tried to experiment with the starting lineups once again in Game 6, replacing Okoro with Marcus Morris Sr., only for the Magic to exploit his mistake and take the sixth game, tying the series 3-3.

Bickerstaff went back to Okoro in the starting five and the Cavaliers were able to seal the deal and move on to the second round. But with a well-rested Boston Celtics team waiting for them in the Semifinals, having no true big in the paint is bound to create problems for the squad.

As per StatMuse, Jarrett Allen has been averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals & assists, along with a block per game. Allen’s numbers may not jump out of the stat-sheet but his presence on the defensive end of the floor cannot be overlooked.

Moreover, the 6’9 center has been somewhat of a surprise on offense, averaging more points than All-Star guard, Darius Garland. While the team will struggle a bit in Allen’s absence, the only silver lining there may be the fact that Celtics’ All-Star forward Kristaps Porziņģis is listed as out for Game 1 between the two teams.

Apart from a veteran Al Horford, there aren’t many bigs on the Celtics’ roster that pose a threat on offense. However, with no Jarrett Allen to protect the paint, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to have a field day with constant drive-ins and uncontested layups.

The Celtics will host the Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 7 at TD Garden. Tune into TNT Network at 7:00 PM ET to witness the battle between these two teams as they fight for a chance at the title.