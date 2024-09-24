Mitchell Robinson’s Ankle Injury Update Brings Back Footage Of Joel Embiid Making A Dangerous Play At Knicks Big’s Legs

The Knicks have had a fairly successful offseason by acquiring Mikal Bridges and re-signing key pieces such as Jalen Brunson and Precious Achiuwa. Fans also hoped that the 2024 summer would get better once the organization gave a positive injury update for Mitchell Robinson. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Advertisement

The management recently shed light on Robinson’s ankle injury and it is not news that fans were prepared to hear. The center will not just be out for the start of the 2024-2025 season but is also expected to miss at least 2-3 months of the campaign. According to several sources, the franchise doesn’t want to rush the rehab process and will only play the 7-foot big man when he is 100% fit.

SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season. Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Knicks and Robinson do not want to… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 23, 2024

After learning that the timeline for Robinson’s return is set for December/January, fans reshared videos of Joel Embiid’s dangerous play from earlier in the playoff.

Still the wackest display I’ve seen from a star player ever: pic.twitter.com/5hXi9ZEieQ https://t.co/NzUPNJbaUa — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) September 23, 2024

Criticizing the 2023 MVP for the malicious act, the Knicks’ supporters believe that Embiid’s actions had played a huge role in Robinson’s time off the court.

Robinson went through two ankle surgeries

Mitchell Robinson’s injury is much worse than everyone expected it to be. Before hurting himself in the 2024 postseason, he had initially suffered an injury to the same ankle in December 2023.

He was expected to miss the entirety of the campaign due to the same but managed to make his return in March after missing about 50 games. In less than 12 months, the 26-year-old has been forced to have two surgeries on the same ankle.

Playing without Robinson will come as a huge blow to the New York side. However, as the reports stated above, the team is confident in their depth and can sustain in their starting center’s absence.

The Knicks will have to play a small-ball lineup. Julius Randle is going to be the #1 option for the center position, given that he continues to be part of the squad. With Randle shifted to center and Achiuwa as his backup, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby will more than likely take turns playing at the fourth spot.