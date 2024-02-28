“MJ Already Won This Beef”: Draymond Green Ridicules Scottie Pippen’s ‘No Bull Tour’

Though The Last Dance documentary reignited the hype and fervor around the 90s Bulls dynasty, not everyone featured in the series was happy about it. For many, the documentary was a distorted narrative of history, glorifying and dramatizing the role of Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls’ three-peat runs. The portrayal of the other players on the team as side characters with minimal roles in the Bulls’ six-ring campaigns rubbed some of Jordan’s former teammates the wrong way. In this regard, some of the dissidents, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley, embarked on a tour through Australia to interact with fans and speak about their experiences and perspectives as part of the Bulls dynasty.

Interestingly, this tour has been dubbed the ‘No Bull Tour,’ an opportunity for the three NBA champions to respond to their roles in The Last Dance documentary. Scottie Pippen has also been actively promoting this tour through his posts on his Instagram page. While most fans duly acknowledge the role of these players in the ’90s Bulls team, many find it disrespectful of them to put down Michael Jordan’s legacy in such a public manner. Many even believe that the three Bulls legends have taken the beef too far while being hypocrites.

An Instagram handle named bball101epd recently noticed that Horace Grant was wearing a Jordan brand shoe on the tour, while ironically trying to shift the limelight off of MJ. In the caption to this image, the handle hilariously pointed out, “MJ already won this beef.”

Draymond Green noticed this post from the handle and could not stop reposting it on his IG story. He posted this image on his page with many laughing emojis accompanying the caption. Perhaps, now we know which side the Warriors power forward is on in this beef.

Scottie Pippen has been critical of Michael Jordan in his memoir, ‘ Unguarded.’ Sharing an excerpt from the memoir with GQ, Pippen had expressed that he felt like a prop in how he was portrayed in The Last Dance docuseries. He also discussed how Jordan was particularly condescending towards him and how the docuseries undermined his and his other teammates’ roles in elevating Jordan’s status to be recognized as the GOAT in basketball.

While many do argue that Jordan would not have won his six rings without Scottie Pippen, it’s interesting to note the growing dissidence of the former Bulls teammates towards the Bulls’ marquee player from their playing days.

Gilbert Arenas lambasted Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley for the ‘No Bull Tour’

Former NBA player and 3x All-Star Gilbert Arenas lambasted the trio of Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley for deciding to embark on the ‘No Bull Tour’ in Australia. Arenas believes the Bulls legends are acting foolishly and tarnishing their legacy by engaging in petty actions against their former teammate and NBA legend, Michael Jordan. In a recent episode of the Gil’s Arena Show, Arenas said,

“One of you got six, one of you got three, one of you got three. What you went through to get it, b**ch, I don’t want to hear nothing about it. Because you’re calling us losers and we don’t know how to win. And you guys did win, complaining about winning? Sends a bad message.”

In a way, Arenas highlights how the three former players owe their rings to Michael Jordan, who led the Bulls team throughout his tenure with the franchise. Though Arenas has never won an NBA championship, he could not comprehend the audacity of players complaining despite winning the most prestigious title in the NBA.