“I Don’t Wanna Hear You Motherf**kers B**ch”: Gilbert Arenas Vehemently Disagrees With Scottie Pippen’s ‘No Bull Tour’

June 16, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls with their six championship trophies. Left to right in the front row are Luc Longley, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman (leaning back), Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Chicago Mayor Richard Daley at a championship rally at Grant Park in Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

The former Chicago Bulls players will be going on a ‘No Bull Tour’. The tour will supposedly talk about Michael Jordan and how he was as a teammate in the 90s with the Bulls. But Gilbert Arenas has an entirely different take on what this tour is out to accomplish as he gives his unfiltered opinion on his podcast. Arenas recently spoke about the ‘No Bull Tour’ conducted by MJ’s former teammates. He addressed what he felt was wrong about this on Gil’s Arena, calling out some Hall of Famers.

Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance was a huge success among basketball fans around the world. However, some people were not happy with how they were portrayed in the docuseries. Scottie Pippen is one of the main entities who has constantly shamed Jordan and ripped him on numerous occasions since the docuseries aired.

And now, Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley will be the three main guests who will be headlining this supposed tour that has been in partnership with Australia’s National Basketball League. Gilbert Arenas and the rest of the hosts discussed this at length and Agent Zero did not hold back.

“What I don’t wanna hear is where you use championships as a sting that we all must get. We know what it takes to get one, some of us. But we know it’s going to take breaking players from bad habits, it’s gonna [take] some chastising. I don’t wanna hear you motherf**kers b**ch about what someone said or did to you if it led to a ring.” “One of you got six, one of you got three, one of you got three. What you went through to get it, b**ch, I don’t want to hear nothing about it. Because you’re calling us losers and we don’t know how to win. And you guys did win, complaining about winning? Sends a bad message.”

Gilbert Arenas’ statement said all that needed to be said, even if it had some colorful language attached to it. He was amazed at the fact that Hall of Famers, who have won multiple championships were complaining about the things Michael Jordan said and did to push them to greatness.

Arenas, who has never won a championship during his time in the league, could not comprehend how someone could complain even after winning the most prestigious title in the NBA.

Michael Jordan may not have been the most supporting teammate but he did what he had to, to win. And for Hall of Famers to go and criticize his behavior after he led them to the greatest stage in the NBA would indeed send the wrong message. And so, it really is hard to argue with Arenas’s words on this matter.

Scottie Pippen and the rest get called out by Arenas

Since the release of The Last Dance, numerous other stories about Michael Jordan’s time in the NBA have been shared by other players, executives, and people from around the league and media as well. While some people may not have been MJ fans, no one saw his most iconic teammate, Scottie Pippen go on and slam Michael Jordan at any and every chance he got. However, this wasn’t the case before.

Scottie Pippen called out Michael Jordan and how he was a ‘horrible player’ during one interview. Instead of Pippen hoping that people would agree with him, he ended up facing heat and was labeled as jealous of Jordan’s fame and popularity.

Before The Last Dance, Scottie Pippen had a different take on Michael Jordan altogether. He had a lot of love for him and would often credit his former teammate for being a superior scorer than the rest of the players in the league.

But now, the whole scenario and dynamic has changed between the two. Let’s see what this ‘No Bull Tour’ reveals about MJ’s historic tenure with the Chicago Bulls.