“Mo Salah is absolutely unbelievable at football!”: LeBron James gushes about Liverpool superstar’s wonderful solo goal vs Man City in their exciting 2-2 draw this EPL weekend

LeBron James’ love for football, or rather soccer, is unknown to none. He’s a Liverpool supporter and is also a part-owner of the club through FSG.

NBA players have had a good relationship with soccer players and the European leagues for a long time. Kobe Bryant was a huge Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona, and AC Milan admirer.

So, naturally, LeBron admires, you guessed it right, Cristiano Ronaldo. But there are more players who King James likes. And the list is long.

LeBron James has expressed his love for soccer, soccer players and Liverpool on multiple occasions

LeBron, a great admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and his ability and accomplishments, has a few other players whom he follows or loves to watch.

“Favorite soccer player? I’ve got a few of them, a few great soccer players,” he once answered a soccer-related question. “First off, every player on Liverpool. Straight up, every player on Liverpool.”

“(Kylian) Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, man…. I love those guys. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. I love Neymar, love Mbappe. Those are a few of them.”

“Messi, yeah, for sure. Messi, legend. Zlatan? His crazy ass. He’s crazy, but he damn good, though.”

Although he said he likes every Liverpool player, LeBron is notorious in that way. A relatively new NBA fan and a LeBron hater might even cite his refusal to single out one player as evidence of his pseudo-intellect. If so, they’d need a reality check.

LeBron and his love for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah

Lakers superstar is not just a casual Liverpool fan, he is an investor in the European giant. King James received 2% of Liverpool Football Club in 2011 for roughly $6.5 million.

Since then, the Reds have won the Champions League and the Premier League, and James’ stake is estimated to now be valued at almost $44M.

That’s a lot of money he’s made out of a sport not named Basketball. But that is LeBron, he knows how to earn money.

He recently went all praises for his boy, Mo Salah’s exploits in the new Premier League season,

LeBron has a responsibility as a stakeholder at the club and it looks like he understands the job well.