“Money Isn’t Great in the WNBA”: Boasting a $200,000 NIL Valuation, Stephen Curry’s Godsister Cameron Brink Echoes Angel Reese’s Words

The disparity in pay between NBA and WNBA athletes has always been a contentious topic in the basketball community. The pay dispute in women’s basketball transpired into a raging national debate following Brittney Griner’s exile in Russia. Griner, like many WNBA players, had gone to Russia to make some extra cash during the offseason but was detained by Airport authorities for carrying trace amounts of cannabis oil. Since then, college athletes like Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson have seen their NIL valuation cross the $1 million mark following the recent popularity of women’s college basketball. However, the pay disparity in the WNBA continues to be a lingering problem, as Cameron Brink recently pointed out.

Cameron Brink witnessed greatness unfold before her very eyes, growing up as Stephen Curry’s Godsister. However, instead of just basking in the four-time NBA Champion’s glory, Brink tried to emulate him. So far, she seems to be on the right path, winning the 2021 NCAA Championship, something that her Golden State Warriors superstar Godbrother lacks in his opulent cabinet.

Cameron Brink addresses the pay disparity situation in the WNBA

Brink commanded the attention of the basketball community after winning the 2021 National Championship with Stanford. She recorded 10 points, 6 assists and 3 blocks against Arizona in the Final. Her career has been on an upward trajectory since then.

According to On3, Brink boasts a NIL valuation of $200,000 and is ranked eighth in the nation among female college athletes. 2023 NCAA Champion Angel Reese leads the chart with a NIL valuation of a staggering $1.6 million. After learning about her soaring NIL value, Reese has underlined how her valuation exceeds the salary of many top WNBA athletes.

During an appearance on the Nilosophy Show, Brink echoed a similar sentiment, “I could continue to play basketball for as long as I want, because hopefully, I keep getting endorsements, even if the money isn’t great in the WNBA compared to the men…And I think we deserve that. We put in a lot of work, just as much as the men, if not more.”

Brink’s future NIL goals

During the show, Brink also detailed her future NIL goals. She told the host about her interest in fashion.

The Stanford star also expressed her desire to make some fashion innovations for tall girls, clothes and shoes that fit taller women. As a 6’4 woman, she is well aware of the struggles of a tall woman. Towards the end of the interaction, she even floated the idea of doing a fashion collab with the host of the show.