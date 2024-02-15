“Ye And Shaq Best Beef Of The 2020s”: Shaquille O’Neal Cryptic Message Has NBA Fans Believing He’s Taking Shots At Kanye West

The landscape of celebrity feuds has possibly reached a new high following the recent actions of Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA legend openly ignited a series of speculations by sharing a cryptic message on social media. Soon after, his endeavors led the fans to believe that the 2000 MVP was taking shots at Kanye West.

Initially, the 51-year-old had uploaded a seemingly motivational quote on Instagram as part of his regular social networking activity. The post shed light on human nature and envy as it declared, “They’re not mad at you. They’re mad it’s you”. To add further volume to the words, the 4x champion even deliberately left out the caption blank.

Despite the apparent usual activity of the sports analyst, his followers raised speculations about the intention of the post. Several hinted at how these words were directed at Yeezy following the release of the latter’s new album ‘VULTURES’. After all, Mr. West publicly called out Taylor Swift in a recent Instagram post before sharing his viewpoint on the latest creation.

Thus, numerous NBA fans considered Shaq’s actions as a direct response to Ye’s online rant. “Bros talking about Kanye,” a follower comments to shed light on the potential spat. Another highlighted the entertainment aspect of the scenario, commenting, “Ye and Shaq best beef of the 2020s”. Concurrently, several defended the music artist, with one fan declaring, “Leave YE out of this”.

The episode focuses on how social media can easily direct the wind of discussion through uncontrollable actions. The amplification of this particular exchange served as a reminder of it with the post receiving heavy scrutiny from the followers. After all, despite the chaos surrounding the action, the true intention of the Diesel remained unknown.

Yet, the followers had a reason to point fingers at Shaquille O’Neal

West’s post highlighted the influence of the 15x All-Star on his life and career. “Oh and to Shaq I grew up looking up to you I would love to hang with you and Jamie sometime,” he wrote. It caught the attention of the 3x Finals MVP as he shared his viewpoint soon after.

“Who cares? Stop bitching and snitching. I know you saw me at the Super Bowl. I was waiting for you to say something smart. Man up. Nobody wants to see you crying. Man up, little boy,” the Big Aristotle responded.

Hence, the recent post from the New Jersey-born could well have been a direct shot at the musician. Therefore, the fans had their reasons to speculate about a potential breakdown in the relationship between them. This has given rise to an interesting premise as the followers wait to witness the development of this situation in the coming months.