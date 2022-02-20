“Monta Ellis would score the quietest 40 points of all time”: Stephen Curry reminisces about his former Warriors star teammate on the Knuckleheads Podcast ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

Stephen Curry recollects the influence that Monta Ellis had on him during his early years playing with the Golden State Warriors.

Monta Ellis is one of those characters in Warriors franchise history for whom fans have very mixed feelings. For one thing, he played his heart out and gave 110% whenever he took the floor in Golden State colors.

But on the other hand, this was a man who said early on in Steph’s rookie year that he wouldn’t fit well with Monta himself. Though Ellis had made this comment keeping their defensive porosity in mind, fans found a way to turn it into a hate comment.

Ultimately, the 6’3″ combo guard got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Andrew Bogut. This was the first among many amazing moves made by GM Bob Myers to set up the juggernaut Warriors dynasty.

Also Read – “Can Steph Curry pass James Harden to be the all-time 3s leader in All-Star Game history?”: How many 3s does the Warriors superstar need to surpass ‘The Beard’ tonight?

However, those who’ve been fans of Golden State from the days of We Believe and before hold Ellis in warm regard. This was a player who represented the hustle that made fans at Oracle turn the place into Roaracle Arena.

Stephen Curry talks about Monta Ellis and his strengths as an NBA player

Stephen Curry was recently a guest with Q-Rich and Darius Miles on the Knuckleheads Podcast. The 2-time scoring champion went into the depths of his biographical story in chronological order during the interview.

One of the interview bits was regarding the experiences that Stephen Curry had had with Monta Ellis. The two had been teammates for the best part of Steph’s first 3 seasons in the league, and Curry has great memories with him:

“His athleticism and just the way that he just put pressure on teams, on defenses just unreal. You look up and he had the quietest 40 of all time, just cuz it was all downhill, blow by, finish all over them.”

“Nobody could stay in front of him, and it was a cool thing to see. Like the speed of the NBA, playing with him and watching him, I was just in awe of him. He could get anywhere he wanted to on the floor.”

Also Read – “Every time I pick James Harden up from the floor, it’s a lift”: Patty Mills and Kevin Durant create an incredibly funny Brooklyn Nets bench story after the Ben Simmons trade.

Monta Ellis last played in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers back in the 2016-17 season. He’s probably not lacing them up for an NBA team again.