“Why can’t Ja Morant win a championship in Memphis?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo showers praises on the 22-year old and believes he will lead the Grizzlies to a title

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has complete faith in Ja Morant that he will lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a title in the coming years.

The NBA All-Star media day was filled with players complementing each other. Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke at length about the breakout star of the season, Ja Morant.

The 22-year old was not only named an all-star this year but will be starting for Team Durant. In just his third year he is challenging NBA greats like Stephen Curry on the court. The Grizzlies are currently at the third spot in the West and a serious playoff threat.

First time in years people are switching to a Grizzlies game on TV. He has been fighting for more spots on ESPN and TNT. However, Given his numbers and explosion on the court, NBA might consider his request.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Ja Morant’s leap this year is unbelievable

The 2x MVP led a small market team like Milwaukee Bucks to a championship last season. They may not be the favorites this season but defending champions cannot be taken lightly.

During the media day Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was singing praises of Ja Morant. He has been observing the young superstar for quite some time and is witnessing the leap this season.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant: “He’s improved with every single year. He’s having an unbelievable year this year, crazy. I know that he’s a very humble kid. I know he works extremely hard. Why not? Why can’t he win a championship in Memphis?” pic.twitter.com/9eI0ZBJmDX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo has no doubt in his mind that Ja Morant will lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a championship. They’re already in the run with a solid roster. A little bit of playoff experience could do wonders for this team.

Their young core gets along well and feels a certain kind of loyalty towards Memphis. He’s built himself a Luka-esque reputation this season but his team is much better. Grizzlies currently at the third spot are a long way from being a play-in team last year.

