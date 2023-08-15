Months After James Harden Helped PJ Tucker Land $33,043,500 Contract, Sixers’ Forward Shows Solidarity Toward 2018 MVP

James Harden has played with a number of superstars over the years. One player, who has fought alongside The Beard on more than just one team is PJ Tucker. Tucker teamed up with Harden on the Houston Rockets and is now his teammate with the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, it was Harden’s influence, because of which, he signed a three-year $33,043,500 deal with the Sixers. However, now, a disgruntled Harden wants out of Philly, and Tuker took to Instagram to stand by his good friend.

Prior to the 2022-2023 season, Harden declined a $47,400,000 player option he had in his contract. A decision that allowed the 76ers to sign players to help make a championship push, one of which was PJ. But, as things stand, the 2018 MVP has submitted a trade request, after the Sixers failed to offer him a big-money contract. This request was rejected, and now Harden and the Sixers find themselves in a sticky situation.

PJ Tucker stands by his friend James Harden after he called out Sixers GM, Daryl Morey

Recently, James Harden made headlines as he filmed a video in the midst of his China Tour. Right in the middle of a meet-up, Harden called out 76ers GM, Daryl Morey. Referring to him as a liar, The Beard made it clear that he will never play for an organization that Morey is a part of.

As to be expected, the video went viral and has received a lot of attention from the media in the last 24 hours. Journalists, fans, and players alike have all come out and given their two cents on the situation. And, the most recent NBA superstar to share his thoughts is Harden’s Sixers teammate PJ Tucker.

Tucker and Morey have had a cordial relationship thus far. However, when it comes to Harden, Tucker has let the world know where his allegiances lie. Taking to Instagram, Tucker shared a story supporting Harden, suggesting that he is not the type of person, to betray his friends. A message he sent with the help of a Hot Baby lyric from the song Nardo Wick.

“I’m not acrobatic, I’m not flippin’ on my bros!”

While he has sided with Harden, it seems as though he isn’t going to publically criticize Morey as the latter did. Safe to say, the next few weeks will really give the NBA world an idea of how this saga will proceed.

Danny Green believes Harden’s comments are shocking and unamendable

A lot of NBA players have reacted to James Harden and his viral comments. On ESPN, appearing on NBA Today, three-time NBA Champion, Danny Green gave his take on the situation. Commenting on how very little shocks him in this world, Green claimed that Harden’s response is now unamendable and has left him in disbelief.

It certainly is a difficult situation to be in, and as Green says, it looks like the relationship between Harden and Morey is beyond repair. But, hopefully, the two parties involved can find an amicable solution.