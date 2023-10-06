“Would Get on a Plane for Lil Baby”: $8,000,000 Worth Rapper Reveals Where James Harden’s Loyalty Lies Amid Standoff with Daryl Morey

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, things aren’t looking great between the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden. Due to a very public disagreement with Daryl Morey (President of Basketball Operations on the 76ers), the Beard has not been left very happy at all with the franchise. Eluding to that relationship, $8,000,000-worth hip-hop artist ‘Ma$e’ made fun of Harden, saying that he was now more loyal to his friend and rapper, ‘Lil Baby’, during a recent episode of ‘It Is What It Is‘.

James Harden’s relationship with Daryl Morey had been known to be a healthy one until very recently in the offseason. The story goes that the player had agreed to take a pay cut during his earlier contract extension, with the apparent promise of a max contract when it came time to discuss his next contract, something that was not upheld. When he got the news, Harden immediately, and publicly, called Morey a liar, and demanded to be traded.

As things stand, Harden has decided to participate in the 76ers’ training camp in Colorado after he was left impressed by new 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse. That said, the star is still looking forward to a trade, with the LA Clippers even having appeared as candidates.

Ma$e jokes about James Harden’s loyalty towards the Philadelphia 76ers

A lot has been made of the James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers situation. While many in the NBA community believe the relationship has run its course, some continue to believe. Rapper Ma$e seems to be in the former, as he recently revealed his opinion on the matter. The following is what he had to say, during his time on ‘It Is What It Is’.

“He respect Lil Baby! [Laughing] That’s who he respect! Shoutout to Lil Baby, and everybody in the ATL [Atlanta], but we’re being honest. He bought them a $300 watch, that’s who he honors. He would get on a plane for Lil Baby if he had to. He would do more for Lil Baby than he would for Daryl Morey!”

Ma$e left nothing to the imagination with his statement. But, despite how strong it may be, it’s hard to disagree with his verdict on James Harden.

To be fair to the player, it would have been easy for him to cut off all communication with the franchise. However, he took the meeting with Nick Nurse, and he chose to show up to training camp. Not only that but as seen in the tweet by Clutchpoints, he seems to be giving 100% as well.

Could it be that Daryl Morey is truly the only one that ‘the Beard’ has a problem with? And if so, did Morey truly promise something he had no intention of keeping?

Admittedly, the answers to those questions are unclear at the moment.

Harden made his stance on Daryl Morey clear

Fights between players and management in the NBA are no less common than spotting the occasional plane in the sky. And oftentimes, given enough time, the parties involved are known to at least try and repair their relationship. Yet, as Harden recently revealed during an interview, he does not believe that outcome is possible with Daryl Morey.

Harden: “I’m just, I’ve been patient all summer, so for me, it’s just a focus on what I can control and that’s, you know, working out, staying in shape and getting ready for a good season.” Reporter: “Too late to repair the relationship?” Harden: “I think so.”

If their relationship is truly irreparable, and Harden is earnestly keeping up with all other duties as a player, this puts the 76ers between a rock and a hard place. It means that the franchise has a decision to make. With James not making their decision for them, the franchise will be forced to choose between him, and Daryl Morey.