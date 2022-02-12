“This is the most fun I had playing this game in a while”: Montrezl Harrell “felt amazing” as he put up 15 points in his Hornets debut in the 22-point blowout win over the Pistons

After putting up 15 points in his Hornets debut, Montrezl Harrell took it to Twitter to state how this was the most fun he had playing.

On an exciting and eventful trade deadline day, the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets were two teams involved in a deal. The move sent Montrezl Harrell to join LaMelo Ball and co. in exchange for Vernon Carey, Ish Smith, and a trade pick.

Yesterday night, Harrell made his highly anticipated Hornets debut against the Pistons. And it is safe to say that the former Wizard didn’t disappoint.

“I can’t lie man it feels amazing!”: Montrezl Harrell

Coming off the bench, the 28-year-old put up 15 points and 6 rebounds on an incredibly efficient 77.8% shooting from the field. Playing the perfect support role to Melo, Terry Rozier, and Miles Bridges, Montrezl looked extremely dominant in the 141-119 win.

As soon as the game got over, Harrell was quick enough to express his emotions after his Hornets’ debut. And Charlotte fans will be pleased with the big man’s reaction. Montrezl tweeted out:

This is the most fun I had playing this game in a while I can’t lie man it feel amazing!

Adding an efficient big man to this entertaining and talented young squad, the Hornets definitely become much better as a unit.

Currently, James Borrego’s boys are 9th in the East, only 1 game behind the 8th seeded Brooklyn Nets. With 25 games remaining in the regular season, we can expect the Hornets to show urgency in their game as they hope to climb up the standings to clinch a playoffs berth.