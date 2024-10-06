“More Than Capable 3-Point Shooter”: Brandon Ingram’s Efforts on Catch-and-Shoot 3s Recognized by Pelicans Teammate

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots a jump shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brandon Ingram has averaged at least 20 points in each of the last five seasons. However, he’s among the handful, if not the only player in the league who puts up those numbers while relying heavily on midrange jumpers. The forward’s three-point shooting has left a lot to be desired, but Matt Ryan claims that will change in the upcoming campaign.

The Pelicans forward said that he expects Ingram to shoot the ball a lot more from beyond the arc. He claimed that he has been persistently encouraging him to catch-and-shoot as often as possible instead of dribbling the ball and letting an opposition defender close him down. He also believes that Ingram will benefit greatly from their biggest offseason acquisition. Ryan said,

“He’s getting more catch-and-shoot 3s. Every time he shoots a 3, I’m yelling ‘Shoot more 3s’… It’s something he can do. He’s a more than capable three-point shooter… If we can get him some easy looks with Dejounte and Zion, that encourages him.”

“BI is gonna do BI… From what I’ve seen, he’s getting more catch and shoot 3’s. Every time he shoots a 3, I’m yelling ‘Shoot more 3’s’… If we can get him some easy looks with Dejounte and Zion, that encourages him” — Matt Ryan on Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/yg2vyYtxrP — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 5, 2024

Ingram’s three-point shooting numbers have declined in each of the past four seasons. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 6.2 shots from beyond the arc. Last year, it was 3.8.

Head coach Willie Green has been vocal about his star player attempting more three-pointers. He too believes that the arrival of Dejounte Murray from the Hawks will alleviate Ingram’s ball-handling duties and allow him to focus on shooting more.

Ryan added that Zion Williamson’s presence in the paint will attract multiple defenders, leaving the forward with enough time and space to shoot threes. The Pelicans are seemingly intent on being a better three-point shooting team in the upcoming campaign.

They averaged only 12.2 conversions from beyond the arc last season, which ranked 21st in the league. Even Williamson is keen on shooting more three-pointers next season.

Williamson has also spoken about shooting more three-pointers

Most of the forward’s points come in the paint when he attacks the rim. Having been sent to the line to shoot almost eight free throws per game, a significant number of his points are also generated from the charity stripe.

Williamson’s reliance on his ability to outmuscle his opponents is outlined by the fact that four seasons into his career, the power forward has only banked 29 three-pointers. However, he’s committing to taking more jump shots whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“I feel pretty comfortable in the midrange right now… I am a capable 3pt shooter… but my mindset is so used to getting the best shot attacking the basket… It’s telling myself it’s ok to miss. That’s always been my mental hurdle since college” — Zion on his shooting range pic.twitter.com/R9nIk2Fo5b — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 1, 2024

The Pelicans seemingly acquired Murray to discourage their stars from playing iso-ball and focusing more on getting their shots up. Whether their plan works out remains to be seen.