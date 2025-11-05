Most NBA Players Used Locker Rooms as Safe Haven For Their Guns, Reveals Gilbert Arenas

In recent years, Gilbert Arenas has become one of the most popular figures in sports media. Before he was talking about basketball, he was one of the best players in the NBA. However, many may not remember him for his skills but for his controversy. Arenas is notorious for bringing a gun into the Washington Wizards’ locker room. As outlandish as it seems from an outsider’s perspective, apparently, the act was more normalized than one may expect.

Of course, Arenas didn’t merely bring a gun into the locker room. The three-time All-Star got into an altercation with teammate Javaris Crittenton. Arenas unleashed an unloaded gun, while Crittenton pulled out a loaded gun in response.

This incident spread like wildfire through the NBA, leading to large consequences for both players. By no means does Arenas defend his past self. However, Arenas and Crittenton weren’t the only players who would bring their firearms into team facilities. The former Wizards star gave those who aren’t in NBA circles a glimpse of why culturally this wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“It has nothing to do with we want to be thugs,” Arenas revealed on Games With Names. “We have money and the jewelry. When we go out, this is before having a bodyguard. If you had a bodyguard, you were him.”

Carrying a gun was an act of self-defence, especially considering Arenas’ era of players had quite an active nightlife. Obviously, owning a gun isn’t illegal. In America, the culture around guns is quite great. Most people keep them well in their homes. However, Arenas reveals the locker room was a safe space for NBA players in that regard.

“Most people had guns. You usually use the locker room as a safe haven. How it traditionally went, you’re coming from home, you put it in your locker, and then you drive to the club. Have fun at the club. Go to the locker. Get it and go home. That’s how it really was,” Arenas revealed.

Julian Edelman couldn’t believe this information since it was nothing like the NFL. Yet, the former New England Patriots star didn’t seem to be surprised since the life of an athlete is never ordinary.

It’s safe to assume NBA players don’t follow the same practice that Arenas once did. Aside from Ja Morant’s gun scandal, the NBA has a relatively clean track record when it comes to guns, and they hope to keep that momentum flowing.