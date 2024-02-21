“Most Wisconsin Guards Have That Crazy Confidence”: Brandin Podziemski’s ‘Boldness’ Left Warriors Vet in Awe

Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) gets the rebound with forward Kevon Looney (5) against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The display of Brandin Podziemski has received applause from the followers of the NBA. Alongside the remarkable performances, his boldness left his Golden State Warriors teammate Kevon Looney in awe. The veteran candidly shed light on the persona of the rookie while highlighting the influence of the birthplace effect on his development.

Advertisement

During a discussion with The Athletic, the Warriors center provided a glimpse into the competitive mindset of the 20-year-old. Reflecting on the earlier scrimmages during the mini-camps, the 28-year-old highlighted the ultra-ambitious nature of the point guard. Following that, Looney shared his views on the 6ft 4″ youngster’s declaration to average triple-doubles, stating, “That’s pretty bold”.

Yet, the desire of the 2023 draft pick failed to surprise the 3x champion as he revealed the underlying reason behind it. “I know most Wisconsin guards have that crazy confidence to them. [Jordan] Poole. Tyler Herro. He has got a delusion to him that makes him good,” the 6ft 9″ star proclaimed.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/warriorsworld/status/1759960804508729746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The interaction captured the Warriors center’s faith in the rising talent while simultaneously respecting his gameplay. Being from Wisconsin, Looney has come across several such backcourt facilitators throughout his journey. That’s why, the fearless approach could not shock the 2015 draft pick. Rather the latter only further validated it by drawing its parallels with his contemporaries.

The confidence of Brandin Podziemski has started paying its dividends

During the pre-season, the newcomer defeated two NBA icons in the form of Stephen Curry and Chris Paul in a King of the Court contest. The Warriors rookie took things up by a notch as he taunted the veterans throughout the process. In fact, soon after securing the triumph, “He did the Tiger (Woods) fist-pump,” as per CP3 to assert dominance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1760148289280946381?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alongside the guards, Podz has built a unique rapport with the team’s forward, Draymond Green. His repeated mocking threats towards the 4x champion had already been subjected to warnings. Yet, the courageous displays sustained as the Wisconsin-born made fun of the 33-year-old by sharing the latter’s old photos. “I still gotta popcorn his car,” the 6ft 6″ star eventually declared to respond to the callouts.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/warriorsworld/status/1759962775164707322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amidst the expressive nature, the meticulous and methodical approach of the youngster has received praise from his seniors. It has already resulted in six double-doubles this season, the most by a Warriors player this season. Because of this, the 20-year-old has maintained his position in the top 5 of the rookie rankings as the franchise remains hopeful of his progress in the coming seasons.