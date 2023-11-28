Appreciating LeBron James For Reaching Out To Her, Angel Reese Raved About The Support From Rappers And Athletes For Women’s Basketball

Angel Reese is possibly the biggest name in women’s college basketball. The LSU superstar who transferred to LSU in May 2022 successfully brought the team its first championship in women’s NCAA basketball. Being a NCAA champion not only brings in fans and money but also the adoration and respect of other celebrities as well.

During an interview earlier this summer with SportsCenter, the LSU star talked about her newfound fame, telling the host,

“Everybody. Like celebrities and rappers. Lil Wayne has been supportive of our team. I have talked to Drake. I have talked to Future. I have talked to DJ Khalid. LeBron said something for us. Just being able to have so many people that support us, with the male dominant side. Being able to have them respect women’s basketball has just been crazy. It’s important for our game.”

Angel Reese deserves all the fame and credit, due to her production on the basketball court. Reese not only led LSU to their first NCAA Championship last season but was also named the Most Outstanding Player during the same. Reese also set the record for single-season double-doubles. If that wasn’t enough, Reese also set the SEC single-season rebound record.

Angel Reese gets her flowers

Angel Reese has been blowing up on the basketball scene for the last few years. So much so, that even LeBron James gave Reese her props. After beating Iowa State and Caitlin Clark in the National Championship, LeBron quote tweeted a post on Twitter that read, “Angel Reese to all the haters after winning the national championship.” LeBron approved of the post he quoted, titling it “Facts!!!! Love to see it.”

But Reese’s biggest fan comes from within the LSU alumni base itself. LSU legend, Shaquille O’Neal, also has a great relationship with Reese, as she recently even became the first athlete to sign with Reebok, under Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson’s management.

Shaq even crowned Reese as the greatest LSU athlete after she led LSU to their first national championship. A two-time All-American himself, Shaq justified his crowning on his Podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, telling listeners,

“See, a lot of us got the package and we still got the package in our truck,” he added. “She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around – men and women – but she’s probably the greatest athlete.”

With Reese currently embroiled in controversy, it would be interesting to see where the situation at LSU goes. Reese who doesn’t seem to be injured, has been benched during most of LSU’s games in November. Though no clear reason has been provided, an investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Hopefully, we get to see Reese lace up against Caitlin Clark one more time.