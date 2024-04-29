“Ms Knowles I Don’t Want That Smoke”: Charles Barkley Apologizes To Beyoncé’s Mom For Disrespecting Galveston

Charles Barkley has seemingly landed himself in troubled waters after talking some serious smack about Galveston. Speaking about sending the New Orleans Pelicans to the city in question instead of Cancun if they get swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Barkley now faces the wrath of Beyonce’s mother, leading him to issue an apology on national television.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the series 3-0 against the New Orleans Pelicans [per NBA.com]. As the hosts of Inside the NBA talked about the Pelicans’ plans after getting swept, Barkley had a few words on where they would go, while also taking shots at Galveston and their supposed dirty water.

Following his comments, Sir Charles found out Beyonce’s mother took note of what he had to say about Galveston and even reacted to it on her official Instagram account.

“Chuck, we don’t play about Galveston, Texas! You better watch it sucker! Our water might not be blue, but it is still the beach and we love it! In fact, what you probably don’t know is, it’s an island. Yes, me and @angiebeyince still rock our BOI necklaces.(Born on the Island) Jay sent this to me and Angie B yesterday. He asked us if we’re gonna let him talk about our city like that. All good @charleswbarkley, we got a great laugh. So, y’all don’t start no S__T.”

This response was read by Ernie Johnson on the latest episode of Inside the NBA, and Barkley was stunned to find out it was Beyonce’s mother who took a stand for Galveston. Holding his hands together in an apologetic manner, Barkley went on to say, “Miss Knowles, I don’t want that smoke. I don’t want the beyhive and Jay [Z] after Chuck. Please know, I apologize, I don’t want Jay and the beyhive after me.”

However, as soon as he was done with his apology, Sir Charles immediately went back to trashing Galveston saying he would never go there, not even for a vacation, and immediately gave his famous ‘San Antonio’ remark.

“That water is so dirty I’d rather go to San Antonio with those big ol’ women.”

Barkley’s response had Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the crew in absolute splits. He even went on to add, “Victoria is a secret down there” remark as well.

Sir Charles’ remarks on Galveston came when he was trash-talking the New Orleans Pelicans. And to save himself from the wrath of the ‘Beyhive’, Barkley immediately turned to trash San Antonio and its women once again.

The only way the whole ordeal would be funnier is if someone else decided to stand up for San Antonio against Barkley’s remarks. If the world is lucky enough to receive such a thing, it will be interesting to see if he is forced to dish out yet another apology for this one.