Basketball

“Murray State guard leaps over 6’8 defender for a monster dunk!”: When a 6’3 Ja Morant posterized a UT Martin power forward in the most atrocious fashion

"Murray State guard leaps over 6'8 defender for a monster dunk!": When a 6'3 Ja Morant posterized a UT Martin power forward in the most atrocious fashion
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"We were really happy with how all 11 players went last Test": Pat Cummins confirms unchanged XI for Pakistan vs Australia Lahore test
Next Article
"When our backs are against the wall, we fight our way out of that": Alyssa Healy talks about Australian's spirit in the ICC Women's World Cup
NBA Latest Post
"Murray State guard leaps over 6'8 defender for a monster dunk!": When a 6'3 Ja Morant posterized a UT Martin power forward in the most atrocious fashion
“Murray State guard leaps over 6’8 defender for a monster dunk!”: When a 6’3 Ja Morant posterized a UT Martin power forward in the most atrocious fashion

Ja Morant in Murray State was terrorizing far bigger players while just a couple of…