“Mute Up Michael Jordan, Get the F**k Out of Here”: Disliking MJ’s 5:54AM ‘Magic Johnson over Stephen Curry’ Text, Joe Budden Says He’s ‘Sick Of OGs’

Stephen Curry really did leave the basketball world in a frenzy after dubbing himself the greatest Point Guard ever recently over the likes of Magic Johnson. The GOAT Point Guard debate has since then been the hot topic of discussion in mainstream NBA media. Several NBA legends have chimed in with their opinions on the contentious topic, including Michael Jordan. Meanwhile, popular rapper Joe Budden recently went on a passionate rant disapproving of Michael Jordan’s move of texting Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 in the morning, before paying his respects to Magic.

Advertisement

Constantly the subject of GOAT debates, Michael Jordan usually refrains from indulging in such heated arguments. However, recently, the Chicago Bulls legend felt the need to get his point across when many basketball pundits started overlooking his friend and former rival Magic Johnson in the all-time PG debate. Texting Stephen A. Smith as early as 5:54 AM, Jordan claimed that Curry hadn’t surpassed Magic yet if their resumes were to be compared.

Advertisement

Joe Budden calls out Michael Jordan for texting Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 AM

The panel of The Joe Budden Podcast decided to jump on the ongoing Stephen Curry-Magic Johnson debate recently. Before Budden could reveal his pick for the debate, the rapper went on a rant, dissing Michael Jordan for texting Stephen A Smith at 5:54 AM with his take on the debate. According to the 43-year-old celebrity, MJ’s text reflected the tendency of players from the older generations to downplay the achievements of the current lot of players. Budden said during the podcast:

“Man, mute up Jordan. Get the f**k out of here. I’m sick of him. I’m sick of the OGs. These ni**as ain’t never gone give none of the newer ni**as props. All y’all ni**as shut the f**k up. Y’all did what y’all did, that’s it. Why is you texting Stephen A. at 5:30 in the morning? The fact that you did that as Michael Jordan lends credence to the argument of where Steph is.”

The co-hosts also chimed in on the conversation. While Trevor Robinson decided to compare the two icons’ accolades, Vince Staples spoke about the Golden State Warriors’ leader being one of the most influential players since Jordan.

“Steph ain’t no Magic, man. Steph is the greatest shooter ever. The word was “Point Guard”. He don’t got as many titles and MVPs, none of that sh*t,” Robinson said.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwlpnSfM2VA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

“But the sh*t that he [Steph] done in basketball, when you think about it, like he changed basketball more than everybody coming generations before him until Mike probably,” Staples praised Curry.

Ultimately, Budden did make his pick. Selecting Magic Johnson, the veteran rapper explained how Magic saved the NBA back in the 1980s.

“I can’t never say nothing bad about Magic, not because of his game, but he basically saved the NBA. So, that stat alone, you got it, big dog.”

Michael Jordan isn’t the only “old-school” hooper who believes that Magic was better than Steph. Charles Barkley once revealed how the sharpshooter wouldn’t survive in their era.

Charles Barkley believed Stephen Curry wouldn’t have survived the “Bad Boy Pistons”

Charles Barkley recently spoke about Curry not being able to survive in the more physical era of the 1980s. According to Barkley, the scrawny Guard would “break” while matching up against the Isiah Thomas-led Bad Boys Pistons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PistonsFleet/status/1695194165607284878?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At 6’2″, Steph surely was a lanky Guard in college and during his initial years in the NBA. However, by using the three-point line to his advantage, the Baby-Faced Assassin didn’t allow his small stature to be an obstacle. Today, 14 years into his professional career, Stephen Curry has gained a significant amount of muscle. Not just a long-range shooter anymore, the two-time MVP is also an incredible finisher around the rim and an elite playmaker.