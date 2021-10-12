“My 9-year-old son pulled off a Trae Young move and dished in his championship game!”: Hawks superstar makes fan’s day with lovely tweet reply

Trae Young has been a true sensation since coming into the NBA.

Just 3 years into the league, the guy is playing like an Allen Iverson and smaller version of Kobe Bryant who could sink opponents on their own.

But he adds another dimension to his game with his “Ice Trae” passes which separates him from those two who were notoriously infamous for not passing. And so already he’s an idol for several guards who also want to make it to NBA someday.

Also read: “Trae Young is similar to a young Michael Jordan”: Nate McMillan explains how the Hawks star is like the young Bulls legend when it came to trusting teammates

Trae Young and his exploits in the NBA are praised by fans of all the ages

Trae has a famous fanbase in and around Atlanta, celebrity artists like Future, 21 Savage, Big Boi, T.I., Lil Yachty, and Quavo, who all have always supported the team and have embraced the State Farm Arena multiple times since Trae’s debut.

Quavo along with Lil Yachty have given Trae his nickname “Ice Trae” in reference to their song “Ice tray”.

.@TheTraeYoung got a career-high 50, a win over Miami and a hug from @QuavoStuntin. pic.twitter.com/JtCxE0Zwdf — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 21, 2020

But celebrities aren’t the only people admiring the NBA All-Star who just came off of a tremendous season, almost upsetting Milwaukee Bucks in the EC Finals. He has a very young fanbase as well.

Like Kobe and AI, Trae’s moves are copied all around Atlanta and the United States by many young hoopers, and he never disappoints anyone,

Love it🤍❄️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 11, 2021

Also read: “I don’t see no flaws in Trae Young and his game at all”: Allen Iverson heaps praise on Hawks’ young superstar, tips him to elevate his game even further in 2021-22

This heartwarming tweet and Trae’s response must have made the day for the kid and his father. At just 23 years of age, Trae is truly one of the NBA’s faces with his maturity on and off the basketball court.