Basketball

“My biggest strength is how delusional I was at that point”: Damian Lillard reveals why he was unfazed about making it to the NBA despite playing for Weber State

“My biggest strength is how delusional I was at that point”: Damian Lillard reveals why he was unfazed about making it to the NBA despite playing for Weber State
Arthur Sorcier

Previous Article
"Karl Malone schooled Shaquille O’Neal in front of Kobe Bryant!": When The Mailman put on a show against The Diesel and the Lakers in the 1997 Playoffs
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“My biggest strength is how delusional I was at that point”: Damian Lillard reveals why he was unfazed about making it to the NBA despite playing for Weber State
“My biggest strength is how delusional I was at that point”: Damian Lillard reveals why he was unfazed about making it to the NBA despite playing for Weber State

The majority of the NBA stars come from reputed college programs like Duke etc, but…