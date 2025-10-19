“My Competitive Spirit Is Number One”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Loyalty Matters, but Winning Comes First

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the talk of the basketball world since the summer, when reports surfaced that, for the first time in his NBA career, he was actively interested in moving away from the Bucks. He has since reassured everyone that he’s not planning to leave, at least for now. Still, there are issues that need to be addressed.

The 30-year-old superstar is still in Milwaukee and seems like he will remain there for the foreseeable future. However, just as training camp and preseason began for the new NBA season, a rumor surfaced that the big guy was still not content and that the New York Knicks might be a landing spot.

Well, one person who wanted to set the record straight was Giannis himself. The former MVP spoke with SiriusXM NBA Radio and reminded everyone of what he said when he first entered the league.

“I think I’ve said since day one, number one goal is to be on the same team for 20+ years. I want to be like the all-time greats that have played on the same team,” the Greek Freak stated.

Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird. This is the company that Giannis wants to join. And he’s certainly on his way there. His hard work has made Milwaukee more of a basketball town than ever before. But just because he’s done the work, doesn’t mean he’s content.

“From day one, my goal is to be on the same team for 20+ years…but my competitive spirit is number one before that. I want to win.”@Giannis_An34 addresses his future with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine Hear the @Bucks Season Preview Show on the SXM App: https://t.co/sYX8fIx0rp pic.twitter.com/CrGnkTXBLJ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 18, 2025

“At the end of the day, my competitive spirit is number one before that. I want to win. I’m not satisfied with just being in my comfort zone and being in a place if we are not competing,” Giannis added, which will only drive further speculation.

Giannis explained that he’s very comfortable on the Bucks. However, he thinks that pushing into an uncomfortable place makes him a stronger player. “It’s easy for me to make a decision. I’m here 13 years. This city loves me. This is my comfort zone. I could drive with my eyes closed to the arena.”

“I know how the game is going to be played. I know everybody in this building. i know everybody in the arena. But that’s your comfort zone. I tried to get out of my comfort zone because I know that’s where I excel,” Giannis continued.

At the end of the day, Giannis isn’t going anywhere just yet. That said, he’s clearly keeping everyone on their toes. He’s loyal to Milwaukee, but he’s also wired to win, and that kind of drive doesn’t just switch off.

If the Bucks keep competing at a high level, there’s no reason to think he won’t finish his career right where it started. But if things start to slip, the league knows Giannis won’t hesitate to shake things up.