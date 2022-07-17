“My family is here, this is the place I would call home”: James Harden shows his love for the city of Houston

Former Rockets superstar James Harden showers his love on the city of Houston, calling it his home.

James Harden in the Rockets uniform was something special, with The Beard putting up one of the greatest shows in Houston. The former MVP played 9-seasons for the franchise, averaging an impressive 29.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 7.7 APG, shooting 44.3% from the field.

The 6″5′ guard couldn’t get the Rockets past the WCF, courtesy of the Warriors, who served as the roadblock in the conference, especially after the arrival of Kevin Durant. Nonetheless, Harden and co made the playoffs each time.

Unfortunately, Harden failed to yield the same results in the playoffs as in the regular season. The superstar came up short each time. Though the Rockets organization did everything in their capacity to surround their scoring champion with the right pieces, things never clicked.

Also read: “These last two years, I’ve been dealing with some hamstring issues”: James Harden’s candid confession on recent struggles

Post his bitter breakup with the Rockets franchise, Harden spoke about his love for the city of Houston, calling it his home, revealing his family continues to reside in the Texas city.

James Harden pays homage to the city of Houston.

While The Beard has moved two teams over the past one and a half seasons, he hasn’t found the expected success, with many even stating his prime is over. Harden isn’t the scoring beast he once was in Houston. The ten-time All-Star has modified his game more into the role of a facilitator.

The former 6th MOY doesn’t seem to be in good shape, with injuries continuously hounding him. His recent performance in the 2022 playoffs was nothing short of disappointing. The Sixers guard yet again failed to get rid of his choker tag come the postseason.

As everyone waits to see the Rockets version of Harden in Philly, the three-time scoring champion recently reminisced his journey in Houston, revealing why the Texas city will always be his home.

James Harden on Houston: “My family is here, my mom, my sister, my brother, so this is the place I would call home. I feel like this city deserves for me to still put my stamp on it even though I’m no longer playing here. I’ve got to find ways to continue to do that, and I will.” https://t.co/hYPK9rbeu9 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) July 14, 2022

Harden, who recently signed a 2-year $68M deal with the Sixers, looks to pack a punch in the upcoming season, already putting in the work this off-season, altering his diet to get back to his elite level.

Also read: James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth