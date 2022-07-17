Basketball

“My family is here, this is the place I would call home”: James Harden shows his love for the city of Houston

"My family is here, this is the place I would call home": James Harden shows his love for the city of Houston
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Kyrie Irving was helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp”: Uncle Drew’s absence from the Drew League had everyone asking where the Nets star was
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"My family is here, this is the place I would call home": James Harden shows his love for the city of Houston
“My family is here, this is the place I would call home”: James Harden shows his love for the city of Houston

Former Rockets superstar James Harden showers his love on the city of Houston, calling it…