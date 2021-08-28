“Kendrick Perkins, you’re a clown!”: Knicks star Nerlens Noel has some choice words for the ESPN analyst after being asked to drop suit against Rich Paul

Kendrick Perkins faced a lot of heat from Nerlens Noel as well as all of NBA Twitter for his recent remarks on the Noel-Rich Paul fiasco.

Kendrick Perkins has had a lot of success as an analyst for ESPN. After a long career, where he was an integral part of championship-winning Boston Celtics and multiple other contenders, his post-NBA career has been nothing short of amazing given his popularity among viewers.

However, Perk caught a lot of flak for his recent comments on the beef between agent Rich Paul and Nerlens Noel. Social media seemed to consider his statements as pandering towards his agency Klutch Sports.

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins calls out the Warriors’ star for a celebrity boxing match

A little backstory here. Rich Paul, the supremely popular agent whose clients include superstar LeBron James, was recently sued by Nerlens Noel. A former No. 6 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Noel had claimed that Paul was responsible for $58 million in lost earnings.

Rich Paul had allegedly misinformed his then client Noel about potential offers at the table and had cost him a big payday during Noel’s prime. Among the interested teams were big names including the 76ers, Clippers, and the Rockets. Noel was later forced to sign a minimum contract with the OKC Thunder, a huge loss in earnings for the player.

Kendrick Perkins remarked on social media how NBA teams view Nerlens Noel as a minimum player, and Noel was quick to hit back.

Perk initiated the fight with Noel by tweeting, “Nerlens Noel needs to tell the truth about the situation with Rich Paul and make Happy Walters take that key out his back! Carry on…”. He would proceed to post another potentially insulting tweet saying, “Earth to Nerlens everyone likes you for the Minimum. Rich Paul is Teflon to our Culture… you are playing yourself! Carry the hell on…”

Noel was not amused about the attack from Perk and alleged that he was being paid to spew such vitriol. Social media followed suit and expressed surprise over how Perk could support an agency over a fellow athlete. The whole situation has turned sour, and only time will tell how the suit progresses.

Just cause Klutch sends you a check every week doesn’t mean Noel doesn’t have a legit gripe with Rich Paul — Kwame Brown (@KwameBurnerAcct) August 27, 2021

The comfort Perk has to speak on things he knows nothing about is unmatched — Dean (@deanjoannou) August 27, 2021

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins sends out a bold warning to the rest of the NBA about the Lakers star’s upcoming bounce-back season