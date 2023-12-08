HomeSearch

“Skip Bayless Is Currently Tweeting Out Michael Jordan’s Basketball Resume”: LeBron James’ Stellar Play Has Fans Calling Skip Out For Setting Agendas

Samir Mehdi
|Published December 08, 2023

"Skip Bayless Is Currently Tweeting Out Michael Jordan's Basketball Resume": LeBron James' Stellar Play Has Fans Calling Skip Out For Setting Agendas

Skip Bayless and LeBron James
Credit: Google Images and USA Today Sports

LeBron James dropped 21 points in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans In-Season Tournament Semi-Finals in Las Vegas. He’s done everything from try to guard Zion Williamson to rain in three 3s in a row in the second quarter. Doing what he’s doing a couple weeks away from turning 39 years old is unprecedented and yet, Skip Bayless is finding a way to discredit his stellar showcase of offensive brilliance.

The tweets not only try to go at LeBron and what he’s accomplished but also lead to him setting up the age-old agenda of ‘Michael Jordan is better’. Bayless’s attempt at blackening James’s name while bringing MJ into the mix has led to fans outright calling him out on it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1732973101460439486?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1732970252332605908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“LeBron is playing so well that Skip Bayless is currently tweeting out MJ’s [Michael Jordan’s] basketball resume,” wrote one fan. Fans in the comments chimed in with agreeance with one even saying, “That’s how you know Bron is hooping.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_JasonLT/status/1732974642670014908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bron certainly is hooping as he finished with 30 points in under 25 minutes, which is the first time that’s happened in his career, shockingly. This is also his 531st game with 30+ points in his career as the Lakers advance to the In-Season Tournament Finals after beating the Pels 133-89.

Skip Bayless has made a name for himself by discrediting LeBron James

LeBron James has never once acknowledged Skip Bayless by name in his 21 years in the NBA. This is quite the accomplishment considering the fact that Bayless’s career over the past two decades has been predicated on James’s shortcomings.

As seen above, even times when James is at the pinnacle of it all, Skip finds a way to go at him and twist reality in his own favor. For years he’s been pushing the ‘LeBron isn’t clutch’ narrative, a narrative that has been disproven with pure stats.

There was a tiny glimmer of hope this past year when it came to Skip easing his take on LeBron as he showered him with praise after a 43 points performance against the Hornets. However, it seems as though he’s fallen back on his old ways.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PoloKerber/status/1610297544088731648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Share this article

    About the author

    Samir Mehdi

    Samir Mehdi

    Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

    Read more from Samir Mehdi